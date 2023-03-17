Horror Film Fall Getting Sequel Following Streaming Popularity

Of the various compelling horror films that landed in theaters last year, one of the releases that was a bit off the radar was Fall, an original movie that wasn't merely a remake or sequel in a long-running franchise, though it is set to kick off a franchise of its own, as Deadline confirms that a sequel is heading into development. The outlet noted that after premiering on Netflix in international territories, it has earned global success over the months, with the movie currently available to stream on STARZ domestically. There is no confirmed release date for the upcoming sequel.

The film is described, "For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller from the producers of 47 Meters Down. Costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan."

"We were pleasantly surprised by how everybody has such a visceral reaction to it," producer James Harris shared in a statement. "It is one of those movies where word of mouth really helps."

Producer Mark Lane added, "It's an easy thing for people to pick up on a streamer. You can see the concept in the poster image and we're finding that if people try it, they are getting hooked instantly."

Harris noted that at least part of the original film's success, which earned $17.3 million globally on a reported budget of $5 million, was the film's marketing campaign. The producer pointed out, "You can make a good movie but unless you present companies with a way to market it, a lot of the time they mess it up. It was quite important for us to say, 'Shove it,' to people and control how to do the marketing."

Part of the film's effectiveness was in its contained scope, merely putting two characters in a seemingly impossible scenario, as seen in similar films like Open Water and 127 Hours. It's currently unknown if the sequel will explore a similar situation but with new characters or if the surviving characters from the first film embark on a new adventure.

Of the sequel plans, Harris pointed out, "We've got a couple of ideas we're kicking around … We don't want to make something that feels like a copycat or less than the first one."

Stay tuned for details on the Fall sequel.

