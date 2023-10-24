The Fall of the House of Usher Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan has delivered yet another hit series for Netflix. His latest effort, The Fall of the House of Usher, is based on the writings of literary icon Edgar Allan Poe and debuted earlier this month to critical acclaim. After soaring directly to the top of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, The Fall of the House of Usher has now delivered some big numbers on Netflix’s weekly Top 10.

On Tuesday, Netflix released its new Top 10 data, which covers the previous week. The Fall of the House of Usher took first place in its first full week, more than doubling the second-place TV series, Beckham. From October 16th through October 22nd, The Fall of the House of Usher was streamed for 65.3 million hours, according to Netflix’s internal data.

Not only is that enough to make The Fall of the House of Usher the number one show on Netflix right now, it’s also the best two-week opening for any of Flanagan’s shows over the past couple of years. The Fall of the House of Usher delivered 51 million hours of streaming in its opening frame (which wasn’t a full week) and 65 million hours in its second frame. That beats The Midnight Club‘s 18 million and 49 million, as well as Midnight Mass‘ 37 million and 59 million.

What Is The Fall of the House of Usher About?

Here’s the official description of The Fall of the House of Usher from Netflix:

“In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.”

“This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe,” Flanagan told fans on social media. “This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we’ve never done anything quite like this before. I’m so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We’ll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning… ‘Once upon a midnight dreary…’”

The Fall of the House of Usher stars Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.