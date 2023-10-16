The Fall of the House of Usher Leads Netflix Top 10 After Debut Weekend

Once again, writer/director Mike Flanagan has delivered another horror hit to Netflix. The filmmaker behind Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and Midnight Mass debuted a brand new limited series this past weekend, this time based on the writings of literary icon Edgar Allan Poe. The new series is called The Fall of the House of Usher, and it has quickly gained popularity with Netflix subscribers, especially those looking for a spooky binge this October.

All 10 episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher debuted on Netflix this past Thursday and immediately rose to the top of Netflix's TV charts. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Fall of the House of Usher in the number one overall spot, where it has been since it was first eligible for the list this past Friday.

Most of Flanagan's Netflix projects have been major success stories with both critics and fans, debuting to rave reviews and catching the attention of viewers. That trend continues with this Poe-inspired endeavor.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!