The Fall of the House of Usher Leads Netflix Top 10 After Debut Weekend
Mike Flanagan's new Edgar Allan Poe series is the biggest show on Netflix.
Once again, writer/director Mike Flanagan has delivered another horror hit to Netflix. The filmmaker behind Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and Midnight Mass debuted a brand new limited series this past weekend, this time based on the writings of literary icon Edgar Allan Poe. The new series is called The Fall of the House of Usher, and it has quickly gained popularity with Netflix subscribers, especially those looking for a spooky binge this October.
All 10 episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher debuted on Netflix this past Thursday and immediately rose to the top of Netflix's TV charts. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Fall of the House of Usher in the number one overall spot, where it has been since it was first eligible for the list this past Friday.
Most of Flanagan's Netflix projects have been major success stories with both critics and fans, debuting to rave reviews and catching the attention of viewers. That trend continues with this Poe-inspired endeavor.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. The Fall of the House of Usher
"A wealthy CEO faces a criminal investigation amid tragedy, trauma — and a supernatural threat. The Usher family learns an informant lurks among them."
2. Love Is Blind
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."
3. Beckham
"With never-before-seen footage, this docuseries follows David Beckham's meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom."
4. The Great British Baking Show
"A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.'s best."
5. Pact of Silence
"A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge."
6. Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul
"In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company until an epidemic causes its success to go up in smoke."
7. Lupin
"Inspired by the adventures of Arsene Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family."
8. Strong Girl Nam-soon
"Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family — only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power."
9. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
"Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family."
10. Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
"In a rowdy stand-up set, Shane Gillis riffs on his girlfriend's Navy SEAL ex, touring George Washington's house and being bullied by an Australian Goth."