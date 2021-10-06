Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan’s next Netflix horror series will adapt Edgar Allen Poe’s works. Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher will primarily focus on the short story from which it takes its name and incorporates portions of Poe’s other fictions into its narrative. Netflix ordered eight episodes of the series, but further details remain under wraps at this time. Flanagan created the series and will be an executive producer with Trevor McKay for Intrepid Pictures. Flanagan directs four of the show’s episodes, and Michael Fimognari helms the remaining four. Fimognari is also an executive producer, as is Emmy Grinwis. Melinda Nishioka, also of Intrepid Pictures, will co-executive produce.

Poe first published “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a tale of Gothic horror, in 1839 in Gentleman’s Magazine. He included it in his collection Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque in 1840. The story sees an unnamed narrator visiting the expansive home of his sick friend, Roderick Usher, and focuses on themes of mental illness and the supernatural.

The Fal of the House of Usher will be the fifth new series from Flanagan under his overall deal with Netflix. He’s had a string of hit horror series, starting with and its sequel, . His most recent is Midnight Mass. He also has an adaptation of the novel The Midnight Club currently in the works for the streaming service.

Much of Flanagan’s success has come from his ability to add relatable emotional drama into the mix, proving as affecting as the unsettling horror. This approach has proved effective at drawing in those who don’t typically indulge in the horror genre. Kristin Lehman, an actor who first worked with Flanagan on Midnight Mass, explained to what it was like working with him.

“We have a prep time where we’re all getting ready for our characters and so on. I knew once I asked a few people who’d worked with him before what their experience was and the reviews were glowing, and then I looked at who his repertory company is that he created,” Lehman said. “Obviously, I was honored and overwhelmed at the concept of joining. I never once questioned whether or not it would be executable. Mike is also incredibly confident, but in the best way, with lots of humility and lots of heart, and so you just know when you’ve found your tribe. There’s something that just resonates, you just know.”

Midnight Mass is streaming now on Netflix.