‘Family Guy’ Debuts ‘IT’ Parody With Quagmire as Pennywise

Family Guy shared a gag in which Glenn Quagmire dresses like a clown and greets a woman in a sewer gutter. The title? GiggITy (of course).While after years of lampooning popular culture, often in cutaway gags that last less than a minute, it is hardly surprising to see the creepiest major character on Family Guy don the costume of Pennywise the Clown from Warner Bros.’s IT movie franchise, FOX managed to subvert at least some expectations with the punchline to the scene, which you can see above. Don’t be surprised if this gag recurs at least once more, with another five months or so before the next installment of the Stephen King adaptation hits theaters.

Ahead of the release of 2017’s IT, fans were apprehensive about how a new iteration of the Stephen King classic could come to life. One of the author’s most iconic novels, the story was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1990, which many horror fans held dear to their hearts. The 2017 adaptation was not just a success, but went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest films of the year. Now, it’s a pop culture phenomenon, and being lampooned everywhere — making it an easy and obvious target for Family Guy.

With Family Guy recently celebrating its 20th anniversary, some are taking into account all of the different ways the show has evolved over the years. While the series has made an effort to “punch down” less and include fewer jokes at the expense of marginalized groups, Quagmire’s entire personality is a series of inappropriate jokes, and while that has sometimes been addressed as unacceptable in-story it has not been phased out. That makes the relatively benign punchline at the end of the video all the more effective.

Director Andy Muschietti returned to helm the sequel, which stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th. Family Guy‘s seventeenth season is currently on a short hiatus, but will return with a new episode, titled “Throw It Away,” on April 28.

