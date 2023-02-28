Fatal Attraction Reboot Trailer Teaser Released

While audiences have already gotten our first look at the upcoming reboot of Fatal Attraction in the form of photos, Paramount+ has today released a brief promo that signals an official teaser is set to arrive this week, giving us our first looks at actual footage of Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan in the series. The promo doesn't offer much insight into the experience, but seeing how Jackson and Caplan wholly embody the figures formerly made famous thanks to Michael Douglas and Glenn Close will excite viewers about the reimagining. Check out the trailer teaser below before Fatal Attraction premieres on Paramount+ on April 30th.

"Hold on tight. Get a first look at the seductive new Fatal Attraction series coming to Paramount+ when the teaser drops TOMORROW," the promo is captioned.

Paramount+ describes the new series, "Joshua Jackson will star as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover's (Lizzy Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control."

With the upcoming project being a TV series instead of a movie, there will obviously be some changes to the source material, based solely on how much time audiences will get to witness the experience unfold, though Caplan previously expressed some other ways in which the new story will be different from the original.

"The [original] movie still is great. It's still scary, and makes you ask big questions, but there were two different endings and there was one ending that Glenn Close preferred, but they ended up going for another one," Caplan recalled to Grazia. "Glenn Close was sort of fighting to protect her character Alex's fragile mental illness that she was dealing with. None of that was really reflected in the film. Audiences saw it very much through a 1980s perspective -- this amazing guy makes one mistake and now this horrible woman is trying to ruin his life. Especially because Glenn Close is doing such subtle, careful work that if you're looking for it, it's all there."

She continued, "It really shows how far we have come. I don't think that we've arrived at any finish line in terms of everything that's happened with #MeToo and what that set in motion. But the idea that you could never make the 1980s version of this now, shows some degree of progress. I think when they're at their best, that's what the reboot would do and hopefully our show does that."

Fatal Attraction premieres on Paramount+ on April 30th.

