Fatal Attraction Reboot Star Details How Series Is Different From Original Movie

Back in 1987, there were a number of erotic thrillers being released in theaters, with Fatal Attraction being a standout installment into the genre, which is being reimagined for a TV series on Paramount+. Given the changes in not only the media landscape, but also the cultural climate means the upcoming narrative will be exploring new avenues, as described by star Lizzy Caplan. The actor noted how the upcoming project will also be honoring one of the original conclusions to the journey that star Glenn Close preferred, allowing the series to embrace the source material in those ways. Stay tuned for details on the future of the Fatal Attraction series.

"The [original] movie still is great. It's still scary, and makes you ask big questions, but there were two different endings and there was one ending that Glenn Close preferred, but they ended up going for another one," Caplan recalled to Grazia. "Glenn Close was sort of fighting to protect her character Alex's fragile mental illness that she was dealing with. None of that was really reflected in the film. Audiences saw it very much through a 1980s perspective -- this amazing guy makes one mistake and now this horrible woman is trying to ruin his life. Especially because Glenn Close is doing such subtle, careful work that if you're looking for it, it's all there."

She continued, "It really shows how far we have come. I don't think that we've arrived at any finish line in terms of everything that's happened with #MeToo and what that set in motion. But the idea that you could never make the 1980s version of this now, shows some degree of progress. I think when they're at their best, that's what the reboot would do and hopefully our show does that."

Paramount+ describes the new series, "Joshua Jackson will star as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover's (Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control."

