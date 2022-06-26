Fatal Attraction Series on Paramount+ Adds Halloween Star and More

Hide your bunnies, because Fatal Attraction is getting a series. The 1987 thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas is being adapted into a new show for Paramount+ that's set to star Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, and Amanda Peet. Marriage and infidelity will play a big role along with shifting viewpoints on mental health and coercive control. This week, Deadline shared a list of actors who have been added to the project. Alyssa Jirrels (Under the Lights), Toby Huss (Halloween), Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly), and Brian Goodman (The Fast and the Furious) have all been cast in the Paramount series.

Jirrels is set to play Ellen Gallagher, the daughter of Dan (Jackson) and Beth (Peet). Huss has been cast as Mike Gerard, the DA's chief of investigations, "whose friendship and loyalty to deputy DA Dan Gallagher goes back many years." Wilson is set to play Detective Earl Booker, "a long-standing member of the Los Angeles Police Department with a large personality and an inability to self-edit." As for Goodman, he has been cast as Arthur Tomlinson who is described as "warm and kind" and the best friend/business partner of Beth.

Paramount+ describes the new series as follows: "Jackson will star as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover's (Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control."

"Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage," Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, shared in a statement when the Fringe alum was cast. "He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation."

Alexandra Cunningham is set to serve as executive producer, writer, and showrunner for Fatal Attraction. Kevin J. Hynes will also help write this story. Executive producers also include Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

"Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze," Clemens also said of the series. "Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche."

Are you excited about Fatal Attraction? Tell us in the comments!