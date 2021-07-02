Fear Street Director and Cast on the Spinoffs They Want to See

✖

Throughout the entire run of R.L. Stine's Fear Street books, the author delivered fans dozens of different terrifying tales, all of which explored all manner of horrors. Netflix's new Fear Street series of films is taking a similar approach to the source material, with Fear Street Part 1: 1994 confirming that the small town of Shadyside has similarly seen a variety of tragic events. Given that long and complex mythology of the town, the series' stars and director already have their own personal favorite figures, as they recently revealed the killers they could see getting further explored in a sequel or spinoff. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is out now on Netflix, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 debuts on July 9th, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 premieres on July 16th.

"I'd really like to explore the Milk Man, '50s-era slasher that feels a little bit like Night of the Hunter," director Leigh Janiak confirmed to ComicBook.com. "That, to me, would be a fun, cool thing. I don't know that I've ever seen a real '50s slasher movie, so I'd definitely be really interested in that."

Janiak isn't the only one interested in this character, with star Olivia Welch also noting, "I loved the Milk Man story. I think it's really crazy, I would love to see how that would play out. I also think the '50s are a crazy aesthetic time and these movies have such a strong style to them, I think it would be a cool addition to the world that we've built."

In 1994, a circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

While the Milk Man character was clearly a favorite, there were still other figures in the mythology that really resonated with the cast.

"I would love to see a Ruby Lane spinoff," Kiana Madeira revealed. "Another female character who I'm sure is so complex and I would love to learn more about her backstory and what we know brought her to the place that she was when we meet her in our films."

Benjamin Flores Jr., on the other hand, expressed, "Billy Barker, just because I just want to see what he's got up his sleeve. I just want to see, I'm curious as to what Billy Barker can do."

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is out now on Netflix, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 debuts on July 9th, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 will be released on July 16th.

What character would you like to see get a spinoff? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!