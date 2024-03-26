Netflix's Fear Street: Prom Queen Cast and Director Revealed

Nearly three years after Netflix unleashed its ambitious Fear Street trilogy, R.L. Stine fans have finally been given some substantial updates about the latest installment, Fear Street: Prom Queen. Over at Bloody Disgusting, it was confirmed that Matt Palmer (Calibre) would be directing the new movie from a script by Matt Palmer & Donald McLeary. The new movie is set to star India Fowler (The Nevers, Insomnia), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol), Fina Strazza (Paper Girls, Above the Shadows), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Cinnamon), Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias, American Pie), Lili Taylor (Outer Range, Manhunt), and Katherine Waterston (The End We Start From, Perry Mason). Fear Street: Prom Queen doesn't yet have a release date.

The new movie is described, "Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

While Stine's beloved Goosebumps series was first brought to life as a TV series in the '90s before then earning two feature films, his Fear Street books were just as seminal for young readers but failed to earn the adaptations they deserved. Filmmaker Leigh Janiak was announced in 2019 as developing not just one adaptation, but a trilogy of movies that would finally embrace the more intense subject matter of Stine's Fear Street.

From its initial stages, this trilogy was an ambitious undertaking, largely due to how secretive the entire ordeal was kept by studios. Production on the project also suffered complications due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Netflix ultimately scoring the rights to the trilogy. Rather than serving as a direct adaptation of any one Fear Street story, the trilogy took place in the familiar town of Shadyside and explored unsettling events unfolding in different time periods as Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978, and Fear Street: 1666. The films were released one week apart on Netflix.

With some Netflix films earning theatrical releases, it's currently unknown if Fear Street: Prom Queen will be a streaming exclusive or if it could potentially earn a theatrical release. Stay tuned for updates on Fear Street: Prom Queen.

