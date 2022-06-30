Final Destination Creator Teases New Film Debuts a New Formula for the Franchise

The Final Destination franchise is continuing on streaming, with Final Destination 6 set to be a franchise reboot on HBO Max. The new Final Destination was co-written and will be produced by Spider-Man Home Trilogy director Jon Watts, working alongside writers Lori Evans Taylor (Bed Rest) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Scream 2022). Final Destination franchise shepherd Craig Perry is also involved as a producer on the new film – but according to the latest tease by series creator Jeffrey Reddick,Final Destination 6 will truly be a reboot in the sense that it will debut a whole new formula for the franchise!

While Reddick will not be involved in Final Destination 6 (he conceived and wrote the first film, and did the story for the second film), he does know a bit about what Craig Perry has planned for it, and was able to tease some of that to Dread Central:

"The good thing is Craig Perry – who... I call 'the godfather of the project' – he's always kept me in the loop of what's going on. And I did actually speak to the screenwriters... they were very curious... they wanted to talk to me and just kind of get some insights into what I thought was crucial to the Final Destination franchise and some ideas and stuff like that. Yeah, I had a very wonderful conversation with them – I'm really excited with the story that I can't tell you about (laughs)."

That's when Reddick gave fans at least a little taste of some new info, regarding how the vaunted 'rules of death' the Final Destination franchise was built on may be changing for this next film:

"I will say that it's not just going to be another kind of 'we set up a group of people, they cheat death, and then just death gets them.' And there's one wrinkle that we kind of added to every movie to kind of like change it up a little bit: this one is... a true Final Destination movie, but it doesn't follow that kind of formula that we've kind of established... I think I can say that much."

As Reddick alludes to: Final Destination got pretty convoluted in its later installments, taking the simple Rube Goldberg Machine format of "Death" dispatching victims and turning it into an entire larger puzzle, where each installment eventually led back around to the first film, with Final Destination 5 being a surprise prequel. It was a lot to keep up with – not to mention the new rules that Reddick mentioned, like survivors killing other survivors in order to have death "skip" them.

That's all to say: a whole new set of rules feels welcome, at this point.

Final Destination 6 is in development for HBO Max.