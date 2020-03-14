Freddy vs Jason Writers Still Hope to Make A Sequel

When Freddy vs Jason made its way into theaters in August of 2003 it came after the film had been in development in various forms for over sixteen years. Countless different versions were written and conceived over the years until the film was finally made and saw the two titans of terror throw down. Produced on a $30 million budget, the film brought in $116.6 million worldwide and fulfilled a promise put into the world by 1993’s Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday but failed to produce a sequel. To mark the occasion of an actual Friday the 13th, Freddy vs Jason screenwriters Damian Shannon & Mark Swift have been answering questions about their time with the series, revealing they still hope to make a follow-up to Freddy vs Jason!

One thing that Shannon & Swift shared in their Q&A about Freddy vs Jason was reiterating the previously revealed tidbit that an alternate ending for the film saw Pinhead from the Hellraiser series make a cameo. When asked by a fan what the plot of a second movie would have been if Pinhead had appeared, the duo replied: “Not gonna tell you as we still want to get it made!”

The likelihood of a new Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, or Freddy vs Jason for that matter is incredibly unlikely for the time being as the two properties are in legal limbo. That in mind, the pair said they’d still be interesting in working on the series but that new writers could bring some fresh blood to the franchises.

“We would always love to do another one,” they wrote. “But it’s always good to get fresh eyes on the material, no? We’ve had our day. We’ve written for Jason more than any other writer, I think. Let someone new come in and give it fresh blood!”

The original writer and director of the Friday the 13th franchise are currently in a legal battle in regards to ownership of the rights to the series as a US copyright law has allowed for their ownership to be called into question. The estate of the late writer/director Wes Craven has also pursued the rights of A Nightmare on Elm Street and reportedly moving forward with a new film separate from the continuity of the original franchise. Due to both of these things, a point in time where both of the series could come together will likely be just as difficult the second time around.