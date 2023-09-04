Freeform Releases Full 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule for 2023
Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and other fan-favorite films will broadcast all month.
While many Halloween fans might be planning all the movies they aim to watch to get ready for spooky season, Freeform makes the whole thing a bit easier by delivering beloved films and TV shows every night in October as part of their 31 Nights of Halloween programming event. This year marks the network's 25th year of the programming block, which could be its most exciting and eclectic mix yet. Not only will the network deliver a number of fan-favorite movies like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Goosebumps, but it will also mark the debut of Encanto, Zombies, and Zombies 2. Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween officially kicks off on October 1st.
"Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with 31 Nights of Halloween as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season," Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, shared in a statement. "There's something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup."
Read below for the complete schedule of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween.
October 1st through October 4th
Sunday, October 1st
- 7 a.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 10:10 a.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
- 10:40 a.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 12:45 p.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 2:50 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 4:55 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 8:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 10:50 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 1 a.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
Monday, October 2nd
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror"
- 11 a.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 1 p.m. ET – Twitches
- 3 p.m. ET – Twitches Too
- 5 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 7 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12 – 2 a.m ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Tuesday, October 3rd
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Twilight: Special Edition
- 2:30 p.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- 5:40 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 7:50 p.m. ET – Cruella
- 12 – 2 a.m ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Wednesday, October 4th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- 1:30 p.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- 4:30 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" marathon
- 12 a.m. ET – Halloweentown
October 5th through October 8th
Thursday, October 5th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- 1:30 p.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- 4 p.m. ET – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
- 8:30 p.m. ET – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
- 12 a.m ET – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
Friday, October 6th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- 1 p.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- 3:30 – 11 p.m ET – Family Guy episodes
- 12 a.m. ET – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Saturday, October 7th
- 7 a.m. ET – ZOMBIES – Freeform Premiere
- 9 a.m. ET – ZOMBIES 2 – Freeform Premiere
- 11 a.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:10 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 5:10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
- 11:30 p.m. ET – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Sunday, October 8th
- 7 a.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
- 7:30 a.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 9:30 a.m. ET – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 12 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 2:05 p.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 5:10 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:15 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
- 9:20 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
October 9th through October 12th
Monday, October 9th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:35 p.m. ET – Bewitched (2005)
- 3:40 p.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
- 6:10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 8:20 p.m. ET – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Tuesday, October 10th
- 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET – Family Guy episodes
- 1 p.m. ET – Twilight: Special Edition
- 4 p.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- 7 p.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 9 p.m. ET – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Wednesday, October 11th
- 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET – Family Guy episodes
- 1 p.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- 3:30 p.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- 6 – 11 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" marathon
- 12 a.m. ET – Ready or Not
Thursday, October 12th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- 1 p.m. ET – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
- 7 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12 a.m. ET – Twitches
October 13th through October 16th
Friday, October 13th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
- 11 a.m. ET – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 2:35 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 4:40 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 6:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 9 p.m. ET – TBA
- 10 p.m. ET – TBA
- 12 a.m. ET – Twitches Too
Saturday, October 14th
- 7 a.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 10:10 a.m. ET – Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space
- 10:40 a.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:45 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition
- 3:25 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition
- 5:35 p.m. ET – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)
- 10:55 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 1 – 2 a.m. ET – Family Guy episodes
Sunday, October 15th
- 7 a.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 10:05 a.m. ET – Twitches
- 12:10 p.m. ET – Twitches Too
- 2:15 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 4:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 6:25 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 8:35 p.m. ET – Cruella
- 11:50 p.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Monday, October 16th – DISNEY 100
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Spider-Man (2002)
- 1:10 p.m. ET – Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- 4:20 p.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 6:25 p.m. ET – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
- 8:30 p.m. ET – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
- 12 – 2 a.m.ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
October 17th through October 20th
Tuesday, October 17th
- 10:30 am. ET – Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Spider-Man 3 (2007)
- 4:30 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
- 7 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Wednesday, October 18th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Halloweentown High
- 4:30 p.m. ET – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
- 5 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 7 – 11 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" marathon
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Thursday, October 19th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
- 12:35 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 3:15 p.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 6:15 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 8:25 p.m. ET – The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)
- 12 a.m. ET – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Friday, October 20th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Bewitched (2005)
- 3:30 – 8 p.m. ET – Family Guy episodes
- 8 p.m. ET – Aladdin (2019)
- 12 a.m. ET – Bewitched (2005)
October 21st through October 23rd
Saturday, October 21st
- 7 a.m. ET – Twitches
- 9 a.m. ET – Twitches Too
- 11 a.m. ET – ZOMBIES
- 1 p.m. ET – ZOMBIES 2
- 3 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 5:05 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 7:15 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 11:30 p.m. ET – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
- 1:30 a.m. ET – Family Guy
Sunday, October 22nd
- 7 a.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 9:10 a.m. ET – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 11:10 a.m. ET – Halloweentown High
- 1:10 p.m. ET – Return to Halloweentown
- 3:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 5:25 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 7:35 p.m. ET – Encanto – Freeform Premiere
- 9:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 11:55 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
Monday, October 23rd
- 10:30 a.m. ET – ZOMBIES
- 12:35 p.m. ET – Twitches
- 2:40 p.m. ET – Twitches Too
- 4:40 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 6:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
October 24th through October 27th
Tuesday, October 24th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Family Guy
- 11 a.m. ET – Frankenweenie (2012)
- 1 p.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 4 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 6:05 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 7:45 p.m. ET – Cruella
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Wednesday, October 25th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Family Guy episodes
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Bewitched (2005)
- 4:30 p.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
- 7 p.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 9 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Thursday, October 26th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Family Guy episodes
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Bewitched (2005)
- 1:35 p.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
- 4:05 p.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 6:10 p.m. ET – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Friday, October 27th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
- 1:30 p.m. ET – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
- 4:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET – Family Guy episodes
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: 'Treehouse of Horror" episodes
October 28th through October 31st
Saturday, October 28th
- 7 a.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 9:05 a.m. ET – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 11:05 a.m. ET – Halloweentown High
- 1:05 p.m. ET – Frankenweenie (2012)
- 3:05 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 5:10 p.m. ET – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
- 7:15 p.m. ET – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 11:55 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
Sunday, October 29th
- 7 a.m. ET – ZOMBIES
- 9 a.m. ET – ZOMBIES 2
- 11 a.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 1 p.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary
- 3:10 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 5:15 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 7:20 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
- 11:30 p.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
Monday, October 30th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
- 1 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 3 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
- 5 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
- 7 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Tuesday, October 31st
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Family Guy
- 11 a.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 1 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:35 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 6:40 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween kicks off on October 1st.
Will you be tuning into this year's programming? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!