Freeform Releases Full 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule for 2023

While many Halloween fans might be planning all the movies they aim to watch to get ready for spooky season, Freeform makes the whole thing a bit easier by delivering beloved films and TV shows every night in October as part of their 31 Nights of Halloween programming event. This year marks the network's 25th year of the programming block, which could be its most exciting and eclectic mix yet. Not only will the network deliver a number of fan-favorite movies like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Goosebumps, but it will also mark the debut of Encanto, Zombies, and Zombies 2. Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween officially kicks off on October 1st.

"Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with 31 Nights of Halloween as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season," Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, shared in a statement. "There's something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup."

Read below for the complete schedule of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween.