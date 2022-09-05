Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Full Schedule Released

Now that we're officially into September and with summer behind us definitively, many Halloween fans are breaking out their spooky decorations to start celebrating the most frightful time of the year. While we might still be a few weeks away from October, Freeform is giving us even more reasons to be excited for the spooky season, as the network has unveiled its complete schedule of its annual 31 Nights of Halloween celebration, featuring broadcasts of family-friendly fare like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, along with more chilling adventures like Halloween, Get Out, and A Quiet Place.

Freeform has got you covered no matter what you like to watch to get into the spirit of the season, including multiple programming blocks featuring The Simpsons' beloved "Treehouse of Horror" installments.

Check out the full schedule of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween before the event kicks off on October 1st.