Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Full Schedule Released
Now that we're officially into September and with summer behind us definitively, many Halloween fans are breaking out their spooky decorations to start celebrating the most frightful time of the year. While we might still be a few weeks away from October, Freeform is giving us even more reasons to be excited for the spooky season, as the network has unveiled its complete schedule of its annual 31 Nights of Halloween celebration, featuring broadcasts of family-friendly fare like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, along with more chilling adventures like Halloween, Get Out, and A Quiet Place.
Freeform has got you covered no matter what you like to watch to get into the spirit of the season, including multiple programming blocks featuring The Simpsons' beloved "Treehouse of Horror" installments.
Check out the full schedule of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween before the event kicks off on October 1st.
October 1-2
Saturday, October 1st
- 7 a.m. ET – Edward Scissorhands
- 9:10 a.m. ET – The Witches (1990)
- 11:20 a.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:25 p.m. ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:05 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 5:10 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 7:15 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 9:25 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 11:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, October 2nd
- 7 a.m. ET – The Witches (1990)
- 9:10 a.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 10:10 a.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 12:15 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 2:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 8:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 10:45 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
October 3-5
Monday, October 3rd
- 1 p.m. ET – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) – Freeform Premiere
- 3 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 8 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Tuesday, October 4th
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 4:30 p.m. ET – Edward Scissorhands
- 7 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 9 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. ET – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Wednesday, October 5th
- 12 p.m. ET – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- 2 p.m. ET – Madagascar
- 4 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 6 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 8 – 11 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
October 6-8
Thursday, October 6th
- 11 a.m. ET – Madagascar
- 1 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 3 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 7 p.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 9 p.m. ET – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Friday, October 7th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
- 11 a.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 1 – 11 p.m. ET – Family Guy
- 12 a.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
Saturday, October 8th
- 7 a.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8 a.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 10 a.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 12:05 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:35 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 5:05 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 7:10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 9:20 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 11:25 p.m. ET – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
October 9-11
Sunday, October 9th
- 7 a.m. ET – Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 7:30 a.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 9:35 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12:05 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 2:40 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 4:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 6:55 p.m. ET – Get Out – Freeform Premiere
- 9:25 p.m. ET – Halloween (2018) – Freeform Premiere
- 11:55 p.m. ET – A Quiet Place – Freeform Premiere
Monday, October 10th
- 11:30 a.m. ET – A Quiet Place
- 1:40 p.m. ET – Get Out
- 4:15 p.m. ET – Halloween (2018)
- 6:50 p.m. ET – Happy Death Day – Freeform Premiere
- 8:55 p.m. ET – Happy Death Day 2U – Freeform Premiere
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Tuesday, October 11th
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 2:30 p.m. ET – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 5 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 7 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
October 12-14
Wednesday, October 12th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 1 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 3 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 8 – 11 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Thursday, October 13th (TIM BURTON DAY)
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Frankenweenie (2012)
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Edward Scissorhands
- 3 p.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 6 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 7:30 p.m. ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 9 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 12 a.m. ET – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Friday, October 14th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET – Family Guy Episodes
- 5 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET – Family Guy Episodes
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – Family Guy Episodes
October 15-16
Saturday, October 15th
- 7 a.m. ET – Hook
- 10:15 a.m. ET – How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 12:25 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 2:25 p.m. ET – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
- 2:55 p.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
- 3:25 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 7:40 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:45 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 11:50 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sunday, October 16th
- 7 a.m. ET – How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 9:10 a.m. ET – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 10:45 a.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
- 11:15 a.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 1:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 3:25 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 7:40 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 9:50 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 11:55 p.m. ET – The Witches (1990)
October 17-19
Monday, October 17th
- 12 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 5:05 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 7:10 p.m. ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Tuesday, October 18th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Fright Night (2011)
- 6 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 9 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 12: – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Wednesday, October 19th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Fright Night (2011)
- 1 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 4 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 6 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 8 – 11 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
October 20-22
Thursday, October 20th
- 11 a.m. ET – The Witches (1990)
- 1 p.m. ET – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- 3 p.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 5 p.m. ET – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 7 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 12 a.m. ET – The Witches (1990)
Friday, October 21st
- 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET – Family Guy Episodes
- 5 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 7 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET – Family Guy Episodes
- 12 a.m. ET – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Saturday, October 22nd
- 7 a.m. ET – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
- 9 a.m. ET – Maleficent
- 11 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 4 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 7:15 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 9:20 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. ET – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
October 23-25
Sunday, October 23rd
- 7 a.m. ET – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 3:10 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 5:15 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 7:25 p.m. ET – Monsters, Inc
- 9:30 p.m. ET – Monsters University
- 12 a.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
Monday, October 24th
- 12 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 2 p.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 5 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 7 p.m. ET – Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 9 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Tuesday, October 25th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 12 p.m. ET – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 3 p.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 5 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 7 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
October 26-28
Wednesday, October 26th
- 12 p.m. ET – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 2 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 4 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8 – 11 p.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Thursday, October 27th
- 11 a.m. ET – Ready or Not
- 1 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 3 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 8 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 12 a.m. ET – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Friday, October 28th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 1:30 – 11 p.m. ET – Family Guy Episodes
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Office Episodes
October 29-31
Saturday, October 29th
- 7 a.m. ET – How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 9:10 a.m. ET – Edward Scissorhands
- 11:40 a.m. ET – Frankenweenie (2012)
- 1:40 p.m. ET – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 3:35 p.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 5:40 p.m. ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 7:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:25 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 11:35 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
Sunday, October 30th
- 7 a.m. ET – The Witches (1990)
- 9:05 a.m. ET – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 10:45 a.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 12:50 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 2:55 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 5 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 7:05 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 9:15 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 11:20 p.m. ET – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Monday, October 31st
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1 p.m. ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice
- 5 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 7 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 12 – 2 a.m. ET – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween kicks off on October 1st.
