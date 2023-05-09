Freeform's Cruel Summer Season 2 Gets New Trailer

Cruel Summer Season 2 has a brand new trailer and poster for the upcoming episodes on Freeform. It's been a bit of a wait, but the thrills and drama are back on the network starting June 5 at 9pm EDT. (This is a special two-episode event before it moves to the 10pm slot the following week.) If you've been missing the eerie bit of the Pacific Northwest, then Cruel Summer has a lot to offer you. With the gap between Season 1 and Season 2, the trailer is really going to help some viewers get their bearings before diving in at the height of the summer season. You can check out what Freeform has been cooking down below with the brand new trailer!

Here's how Freeform describes the upcoming season: "Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of 'Cruel Summer' follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

"Cruel Summer stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza will recur. "Cruel Summer" comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. The series is produced and distributed internationally by eOne."

What Is Changing In Season 2 of Cruel Summer?

Ellen Friedman, who previously helped bring Freeform's Siren and Guilt to life, will be in the showrunner's chair for Season 2. Previous showrunner Tia Napolitano ended up stepping down to focus on her family. Napolitano, climbed aboard the series shortly after the pilot because of creative differences between Bert V. Royal and a Freeform executive. She's still with Cruel Summer Season 2 as an executive producer.

"After getting season two of Cruel Summer up and running, Tia Napolitano has stepped back from the show, and as such, will no longer be serving as showrunner," a representative told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "Tia has been instrumental in the success of the show and will remain an executive producer."

