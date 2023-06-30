Freeform Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series

Two recent hits on Freeform are coming to an end. On Friday, it was announced that the network has canceled live-action series Single Drunk Female and The Watchful Eye. Single Drunk Female aired on Freeform for two seasons, while The Watchful Eye had aired on the network for only one season. This means that Freeform's original titles now include the final season of Grown-ish, as well as existing dramas Good Trouble, Cruel Summer, and While You Were Breeding, and the upcoming animated comedy Praise Petey.

What Is Single Drunk Female About?

Single Drunk Female follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) who, after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda. Single Drunk Female also stars Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.

"This season, especially, we really found a groove, tonally and with the greater cast," Black-D'Elia told Collider in an interview earlier this year. "It feels more like an ensemble this season. And so, I'm excited, not just for Sam, if we got to go again, but for everybody because I think all of those dynamics have come to a really interesting point, by the end of the second season."

What Is The Watchful Eye About?

The Watchful Eye follows Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don't know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own. The Watchful Eye stars Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Kelly Bishop, Jon-Michael Ecker, Amy Acker, and Aliyah Royale.

"We're gonna get to know some of our other characters in the world," Fox explained in an interview with Deadline. "This world gets a little bit bigger with each episode and a little bit richer and more complex. I think we're going to learn a lot more about the history of the building. There is a puzzle piece put in place with each episode. Part of what the viewer should be figuring out in the first few episodes is, 'Wait, what are we trying to solve for here?' There's a whodunit, and there's a whydunit. There's the supernatural component too. One of my really favorite things about it is that there's sort of no way to prove that it's not happening, but when something is happening, just in your head, it can make you think, like, 'Am I losing my grip on reality? Is there something in this building that's making me see things?' It's yet another test for Elena."

