It may be all just a bunch of hocus pocus, but the real-life Black Flame Ball will "spell-ebrate" the 30th anniversary of Hocus Pocus in Salem, Massachusettes. Released on July 16th, 1993, the cult classic comedy sees unsuspecting trick-or-treaters Max (Omri Katz), Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) conjure up a trio of 17th-century Salem witches on Halloween night: Sanderson Sisters Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimi), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker). And now they're back — for one night only — as Disney's D23 fan club lights the Black Flame Candle once again in the town where the movie was set and filmed.

On October 7th, the "Sanderson-styled soiree" is taking place at the historic Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, where the official Disney fan club will host a Halloween costume party reminiscent of the one hosted by Master Devil and Medusa Lady (Garry and Penny Marshall) in the original movie. Ticket holders will enjoy live music, food, libations, and entertainment, with the bewitching Sanderson Sisters making an appearance at the candlelit costumed confab.

Before the nighttime festivities, attendees can go on a daytime guided walking tour of Salem to see the city's historic landmarks and iconic Hocus Pocus filming locations. Per the official description: "Thirty years ago, the Black Flame Candle was ignited by an unsuspecting group of kids, inadvertently unleashing Halloween havoc and hilarity on the storied city of Salem, Massachusetts. Three sinister sisters with talents of unfathomable magic (and questionable teamwork skills) mounted brooms, mops, and vacuums in a dastardly plot to retain eternal youth. Their plans may have been foiled, but as any great witch knows, the strongest magic always has a special way of coming back…"

A limited amount of tickets are now on sale exclusively for Disney D23 members on the official website. Tickets are $229 (+$7 processing fee) per person for Gold Members, and $279 (+$7 processing fee) for General Members.

Each ticket includes an event credential; a walking tour of Salem, MA; a commemorative event gift; and entry to the D23 Black Flame Ball, where guests can enjoy light snacks and provisions, curious concoctions and perfected potions at an open bar (for guests ages 21 and up), and enchanted evening entertainment, featuring a live band playing hit Halloween songs.

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are now streaming on Disney+.