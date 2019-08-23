Freeform Kicks Off 31 Night of Halloween With Immersive “Halloween House” Experience

To celebrate the arrival of Halloween and Freeform‘s exciting block of horror-themed programming, the network is delivering fans an opportunity to enter an immersive “Halloween House” experience the first week of October in Hollywood. As Halloween approaches, movie fans in recent years turn to streaming platforms to check out their favorite terrifying tales, with the number of available selections sometimes overwhelming subscribers. Thanks to Freeform, fans won’t have to decide what to watch, as they will deliver family-friendly horror movies all month long, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters, and Hocus Pocus. Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween begins on October 1st.

Per press release, “For the second year, Freeform opens its ghoulish gates to Freeform’s Halloween House, an interactive experience in the heart of Hollywood and the ultimate destination for Halloween lovers. Bringing cult classics to life including Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family and other fan-favorite movies from Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming stunt, the network will transform the historic Hollywood Athletic Club into an immersive, multiroom Halloween sanctuary. Open to the public from Wednesday, October 2nd through Monday, October 7th, the limited time encounter will bring back buzzed-about photo opportunities, as well as new activations that will surely give guests the chills.

“Going bigger and bolder, Freeform has created new environments, heightened interactions and unexpected twists. The Halloween House will resurrect the iconic Sanderson Sisters’ cottage, where virgins (or not) can test their purity with the notorious black-flame candle, recreate the moonlit photoshoot on a vacuum and visit hallowed ground next to an updated Winifred statue. Oogie Boogie returns to incite a wild night of gambling and the scenic spiral hill reappears for the photo opportunities that are simply meant to be.

“Once guests enter through the Halloween Town tree portal, they can explore their favorite worlds and new must-see additions. Interact with an animatronic Thackery Binx, call for another glorious morning from Winifred’s window, and climb even deeper into Billy’s Grave. Plus, guests can explore the Mayor’s town while driving his car or visiting the green fountain, get into trouble with Lock, Shock, and Barrel as they chute down from their treehouse into Oogie’s lair, and even make themselves feel at home in the Addams Family living room.”

Learn more by visiting 31NightsofHalloween.com.

