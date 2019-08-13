Iconic Jason Voorhees Actor Kane Hodder Admits He Still Wants to Play Michael Myers

Actor Kane Hodder has the distinction of playing Jason Voorhees more than any other performer, as he portrayed the killer in four Friday the 13th films. The actor also has the distinction of having been the stunt coordinator on Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, which included performing some stunts as Leatherface, and his arm was used for an iconic moment in Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday where Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s hand pulled Jason’s mask underground. While technically having performed three slasher icons on screen is an impressive enough achievement on its own, the actor still has his sights set on bringing Halloween‘s Michael Myers to life for a film.

“Jason is my first love, for sure, because it put me on the map and everything else,” Hodder shared with ComicBook.com. “It allowed me to play a character like Victor Crowley [in three Hatchet films]. But I have always wanted to play Michael.”

With fans always wondering who would win in a battle between Voorhees and Myers, the idea of the two villains going head to head with Hodder somehow playing both parts came up, to which Hodder replied, “That would be a dream come true.”

The actor might not have had the opportunity to play Myers in an official capacity, he did detail a short film he made with Hatchet director Adam Green in which he played the Halloween villain.

“There’s a short that you need to find on ArieScope called ‘Driving Lessons,’” Hodder pointed out. “Because in one of the Halloween movies, a cop or somebody, I can’t remember who it is, it might’ve been Donald Pleasence in fact, is yelling at someone, ‘Well, how did he get there? He can’t drive a car,’ something like that. So, Adam took that line and made a short with me as Michael Myers in the mask, taking driving lessons from Joel David Moore, who we know from Avatar, Dodge Ball, and Hatchet. And so he’s giving lessons to Michael Myers and that’s how he got from one place to another. He learned how to drive a car. It’s pretty funny.”

Halloween fans learned earlier this year that there are two new sequels on the way, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, potentially allowing Hodder the opportunity to take on the iconic role.

“I think some people would think it’s too much to have me play Michael, but I’ve always loved that character,” the actor confessed. “Almost as much as Jason.”

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021. Stay up to date with all of Hodder’s latest projects on his official Facebook page.

