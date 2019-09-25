Funko’s Creepshow TV Series The Creep Pop Figure is Live

George A. Romero and Stephen King’s ’80s movie Creepshow is getting a television adaptation that launches tomorrow September 26th on Shudder with Greg Nicotero at the helm. To celebrate the launch, Funko is giving you The Creep in Pop figure form.

Creepshow’s The Creep Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for March. The rendering for the Pop figure of Creepshow’s host looks pretty fantastic (we love that he’s holding a Creepshow comic) – just don’t confuse him with the Crypt Keeper from Tales from the Crypt. M. Night Shyamalan’s reboot of the ’90s HBO series may be dead, but we’ve still got our fingers crossed that Funko will eventually deliver on the long overdue Crypt Keeper Pop. As for the new Creepshow TV series, you can check out our review here. You’ll definitely want to tune in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related Funko news, the legendary horror hostest Elvira, Mistress of the Dark just got a brand new Funko Pop – and it’s the crown jewel of the Elvira lineup thus far.

At the time of writing, the #894 Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Funko Pop figure is available order right here via Hot Topic (exclusive). It’s a deluxe Pop that features Elvira reclining on her red sofa. Needless to say, this Pop is an absolute must-have – reserve one while you have the chance. If you miss out, you’ll have to rely on eBay.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.