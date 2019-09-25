Ghostbusters 2020 Star Finn Wolfhard Thinks People Are Going to Love the Film

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has a lot going on. In addition to the Netflix series, the young actor recently starred in IT Chapter Two while his latest film, The Goldfinch in which he plays Boris Pavlikovsky in the film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, just opened in theaters a few weeks ago. He’s also at work on the upcoming Ghostbusters 2020. The film has been shooting for a few months now and Wolfhard says that people are going to love the finished product.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wolfhard described Ghostbusters 2020 as being one of the most fun sets he’s ever worked on and it seems like that fun for the cast and crew will translate to an enjoyable film for audiences.

“Dude, it’s one of the most fun sets I’ve ever been on,” Wolfhard said. “Jason Reitman is an amazing director; he’s really amazing with his actors and crew. He creates a family relationship on set, so it’s been really fun. We’ll be done soon, and I think a lot of people are going to love it.”

Wolfhard has praised Ghostbusters 2020 before. Late last month he told Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere of IT Chapter Two that it’s a “beautiful film” that he’s excited for people to see.

“I’m really excited,” Wolfhard said. “It’s genuinely a really beautiful film, and I’m really excited for people to see it. It’s really faithful.”

Unlike the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, Ghostbusters 2020 is an actual sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II, directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original franchise director Ivan Reitman. Starring Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) and Carrie Coon (Avengers: Endgame) in addition to Wolfhard, Ghostbusters 2020 is about a family. Reitman previous said that it’s Grace’s character that originally inspired him to write the film.

“I didn’t know who she was, or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack and this story began to form. And it formed over many years, actually,” Reitman said during Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June. “It started with a girl, and all of a sudden it was a family.” While the family’s ties to the original Ghostbusters hasn’t yet been revealed, Reitman did say that Ghostbusters 2020 has a perfect cast — including Wolfhard.

“Finn Wolfhard, what more can I say about Finn Wolfhard than who he already is? He’s perfect,” Reitman said. “It’s very hard for me to articulate right now because I can’t tell you anything about what the movie is about. There’s ghosts, there’s ghostbusting, it’s also very scary.”

Ghostbusters 2020 opens July 10, 2020.

