‘Ghostbusters 3’: J.K. Simmons Says He “Knows Everything” About the Movie

Actor J.K. Simmons has regularly collaborated with filmmaker Jason Reitman on a number of occasions, leading to multiple successful partnerships. The pair first worked together on 2005’s Thank You for Smoking, with Simmons also appearing in Reitman’s Juno in 2007, Up in the Air in 2009, Labor Day in 2013, Men, Women & Children in 2014, and last year’s The Front Runner. The actor even had an uncredited role in 2011’s Young Adult. Due to this partnership, Simmons claims to know “everything” about Reitman’s upcoming endeavor, which will be a Ghostbusters sequel that is set in the universe of the first two films, yet played coy about revealing details.

“Which is hilarious, of course, and brilliant. Now I can talk about it,” Simmons shared with Entertainment Tonight about news of Reitman co-writing and directing the new movie. “I can’t wait. I can’t wait to see what he’s gonna do with it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given how Simmons has appeared in nearly all of Reitman’s projects, it would seem like a safe bet that the actor could be appearing in the new film in some capacity. Even with their track record in mind, Simmons refused to confirm his involvement.

“I can tell you absolutely nothing. I know everything but I’m just not telling you,” the actor joked.

Few official details about the upcoming film have been confirmed, other than the film ignoring the events of the 2016 reboot. Entertainment Weekly claimed that the film will focus on a mother and son who have a currently unknown connection to the heroes from the original film.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared when the project was announced earlier this year. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

He added, “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

The new Ghostbusters is set to land in theaters on July 10, 2020.

Would you like to see Simmons in the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!