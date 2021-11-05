Ghostbusters: Afterlife Featurette Introduces Newest Team Member

The upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife will see the returns of a number of beloved figures from the Ghostbusters franchise, but it will also be introducing an entirely new generation of heroes, with an all-new featurette shedding light on Logan Kim’s character Podcast. As his nickname implies, Podcast has become an impromptu journalist, sharing his fascinations with the rest of the world, regardless of whether or not anyone else is actually listening, with this featurette helping prepare audiences for the dynamic his character will bring to the adventure. Check out the featurette below before seeing Ghostbusters: Afterlife when it lands in theaters on November 19th.

Sony describes the featurette, “Nothing but the truth here. Logan Kim, who plays Podcast in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, takes us behind the scenes to meet the rest of the cast. See the movie exclusively in theaters November 19th.”

The film is described, “From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.”

While the 2016 Ghostbusters found ways to connect to the previous films and include Easter eggs and cameos referencing that mythology, this new film serves as a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II, with the heroes being descendants of the original characters. However, co-writer Kenan previously mentioned that this film is meant to not only honor its predecessors, but also ignite interest in an all-new generation of heroes.

“As ever, when you’re talking about a big film like that that has so many secrets up its sleeve, I’ve got to be extremely careful when talking about it,” Kenan shared with the Just The Facts with Alex Zane podcast earlier this year. “But I will say, from what we’ve been able to put out there, the important thing is communicating what is earnestly at the center of all this: which is us as writers, as storytellers, Jason and I, keeping the flame lit.”



He continued, “The flame that sparked for us — never mind the weight of proximity to the source of the Ghostbusters legend — for both of us as audience members, as pure audience members who were moved and were changed by seeing Ghostbusters. That lit a flame in both of us that we felt like we could keep lit for the people who, like us, shared it as young audience members and a new generation of audiences that could feel that same scope of thrills, terror, wonder, comedy, movie magic. So hopefully all of that stuff lives on in our film.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 19th.

