Ghostbusters Set Video Reveals Major Upgrade for the Ecto-1

Ghostbusters fans were taken by surprise earlier this year when the announcement was made that a new film was being developed and that it would take place in the same universe as the original two films. Debuting in conjunction with this announcement, a teaser landed online to confirm the excitement, offering audiences a glimpse of the iconic Ecto-1 vehicle from the original films. With filming on the new movie currently underway, photos and footage from the set have begun to emerge, with the latest look revealing that, while the Ecto-1 looks similar to the original, it has earned some impressive upgrades.

A fan shared the above looks at the film depicting the Ecto-1 with doors that open backwards and a seat that extends outside of the main cabin, allowing a rider a clear shot at their target using their ghost-busting tools. The original Ghostbusters confirmed that the Ecto-1 was a repurposed ambulance/hearse, which had enough space for the entire gang to travel together to their destinations, with also enough room for their gear. The upgrades the vehicle has received will likely allow for it to be more heavily incorporated into the sequel’s action scenes.

The new film comes from Jason Reitman, who is the son of original director Ivan Reitman. Starring in the continuation of the original narrative are Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. Original stars Sigourney Weaver and Dan Aykroyd have made comments that seemingly confirm their returns, while it is rumored that Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts could also be set to return.

While Reitman has mostly delivered audiences standalone projects like Up in the Air, Juno, and Tully, the filmmaker has a long history with the Ghostbusters franchise that seemingly inspired him to develop this project.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared in a statement when the project was announced. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

He added, “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

The film is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.

