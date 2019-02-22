‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Director’s Comments About New Film Creates Backlash

From a conceptual level, Ghostbusters fans have generally been excited that a new sequel is being developed, yet comments from co-writer and director Jason Reitman about the project haven’t sat well with some viewers. The project was confirmed to be ignoring the events of the 2016 reboot of the film, which disappointed some fans, and Reitman recently claiming he was handing the franchise to the fans has caused backlash against the director on social media.

“This is going to be a love letter to Ghostbusters,” Reitman shared on Bill Burr’s Monday Morning podcast. “I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first Ghostbusters fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans.”

The filmmaker’s comments about making a movie for “fellow Ghostbusters fans” in conjunction with the plan to ignore the 2016 reboot immediately disappointed fans of that film, as the implication is that true fans didn’t enjoy that movie. Reitman continued that train of thought by noting his film would “hand the movie back to the fans.”

On social media, fans were not only disappointed by Reitman’s dismissal of the 2016 and his comments that demonstrate his gatekeeping of the franchise, but they also expressed how it was the “fans” who engaged in sexist harassment campaigns towards the 2016 reboot and the overall toxic reception of the project.

*I* am a real Ghostbusters fan (+ a “Real Ghostbusters” fan for those that remember). I LOVED Feig’s movie. I’ll probably love the new one too. But Reitman’s comments are incredibly dismissive of the abuse female fans endured just because someone dared to have a female cast. https://t.co/OWcAYFe0lk — Satu Runa? (@SatuRuna) February 20, 2019

I never had the toys (not marketed to girls), the boys did, and I played with them. I imagined being a ghost and engaged in pretend play for hours and hours in this universe. It was my world. I am a real fan, I loved Feig’s film, and Reitman’s comments sting, to say the least. — Satu Runa? (@SatuRuna) February 20, 2019

It doesn’t sting because he’s being dismissive of the last film, it stings because he is seemingly unaware of the parade of incels that drove female fans out of the Ghostbusters franchise. — Satu Runa? (@SatuRuna) February 20, 2019

Fanboys want to prove their fanaticism to claim “ownership” over a franchise. Fangirls feel the need to prove their fandom to stop incels from shoving them out with harassment, abuse, dismissiveness, and otherwise misogynistic silencing campaigns. — Satu Runa? (@SatuRuna) February 20, 2019

Because the fans have proven to be so great about Ghostbusters? https://t.co/NoYqetO1qA — Meredith Woerner (@MdellW) February 20, 2019

Jason Reitman says his new Ghostbusters movie will “return to the spirit of the original films” by “not being good when you watch it as an adult” — who pixelates the boatmen? (@pixelatedboat) February 20, 2019

Jason Reitman Says His Version of ‘Ghostbusters’ Will ‘Be Terrible.’” https://t.co/0jvdIjpe8V — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) February 20, 2019

Reitman can eat a big bag of dicks if he thinks women and girls aren’t fans who are worthy of seeing cool stories that include them once in a goddamn blue moon. ::flips table:: ::burns down the world:: https://t.co/3sgit77OIe — Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) February 20, 2019

Jason Reitman will hand the franchise back into the angry, emotionally stunted, largely idiotic hands of its fans. — Brian Collins (@BrianWCollins) February 20, 2019

These responses to the Reitman thing that are like “yeah but the 2016 was SO BAD” are completely missing the point, and I can’t tell if some of you are doing it on purpose or you just don’t get it. — Jennie (@angrybooklady) February 20, 2019

For those in the back: “Handing it back to the fans” doesn’t mean “this one will be good.” It’s a direct nod to the kinds of people who thought making a Ghostbusters movie with women spit on everyone who loved the old movies. — Jennie (@angrybooklady) February 20, 2019

But there were Ghostbusters fans who liked the 2016 movie! People who liked the old movies and people who were getting into it for the first time. Those people are STILL FANS. — Jennie (@angrybooklady) February 20, 2019

So who had Ghostbusters taken away from them? Who are we handing it to? It’s a sentence that makes no damn sense on its face because it’s not really supposed to. It’s a dogwhistle. — Jennie (@angrybooklady) February 20, 2019

It’s unfortunate Reitman feels he is handing Ghostbusters “BACK to the fans.” We spent almost an entire year fighting off sexist jerks, trying to explain nothing was being hijacked from the fans of the original (which isn’t even that great to begin with.) I feel betrayed… — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) February 20, 2019

It would have been one thing if he just said he is making something for the fans. Because I like him, I would have given him the benefit of doubt & assumed his statement is inclusive of Paul Feig’s chapter. But he kind of left no doubt there… ? — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) February 20, 2019

Also, EVEN if he isn’t aware of what women had to put up with leading up to Feig’s film (which isn’t possible, but let’s assume for argument’s sake), WHY would he throw a fellow filmmaker’s effort under the bus like that? Poor sportsmanship to say the least. — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) February 20, 2019

