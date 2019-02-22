Horror

‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Director’s Comments About New Film Creates Backlash

From a conceptual level, Ghostbusters fans have generally been excited that a new sequel is being […]

From a conceptual level, Ghostbusters fans have generally been excited that a new sequel is being developed, yet comments from co-writer and director Jason Reitman about the project haven’t sat well with some viewers. The project was confirmed to be ignoring the events of the 2016 reboot of the film, which disappointed some fans, and Reitman recently claiming he was handing the franchise to the fans has caused backlash against the director on social media.

“This is going to be a love letter to Ghostbusters,” Reitman shared on Bill Burr’s Monday Morning podcast. “I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first Ghostbusters fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans.”

The filmmaker’s comments about making a movie for “fellow Ghostbusters fans” in conjunction with the plan to ignore the 2016 reboot immediately disappointed fans of that film, as the implication is that true fans didn’t enjoy that movie. Reitman continued that train of thought by noting his film would “hand the movie back to the fans.”

On social media, fans were not only disappointed by Reitman’s dismissal of the 2016 and his comments that demonstrate his gatekeeping of the franchise, but they also expressed how it was the “fans” who engaged in sexist harassment campaigns towards the 2016 reboot and the overall toxic reception of the project.

