New Ghostbusters Director Teases a Surprise Is Coming

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original Ghostbusters, a special fan fest hosted by Wizard World will take place this Saturday in Los Angeles on the Sony Pictures Studio Lot. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and William Atherton are all set to appear, in addition to director Ivan Reitman, songwriter Ray Parker Jr., and various other members of the Ghostbusters family from not just the films but also The Real Ghostbusters animated series. Jason Reitman, son of Ivan and director of the upcoming sequel set within the universe of the original film, teased that he’s bringing a surprise to the convention.

Working on a little surprise for this Saturday’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest. See you on the lot. #GB84 pic.twitter.com/EFyByKFOkx — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) June 4, 2019

“Working on a little surprise for this Saturday’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest,” Reitman shared on Twitter with a clip of an outtake from the original Ghostbusters. “See you on the lot.”

When the new film was announced earlier this year, so was a brief teaser to build excitement, leading some to believe that the convention could see the reveal of a full-length trailer. However, with production on the sequel not beginning until later this month or potentially next month, Reitman could be teasing any number of things that aren’t a trailer.

Wizard World details the event, “Ghostbusters Fan Fest presented by Wizard World is a once-in-a-lifetime private event celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the 1984 film and its legacy as a cultural touchstone that combined comedy, the paranormal and genre-defining special effects. Ever since Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston first strapped on their proton packs 35 years ago, fans have followed the brand through Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters: ATC, The Real Ghostbusters animated TV series, and countless pages of comic books. This can’t-miss event on the Sony Pictures Studio Lot in Culver City, California will honor it all. Fans will have a chance to meet members of the Ghostbusters cast, filmmakers and crew and hear about behind the scenes stories. They will also get access to exclusive programming and attractions, limited edition merchandise, collectibles and so much more!”

While multiple members of the original films have expressed interest in returning to the franchise, no official announcements have been made regarding their return. The new Ghostbusters is set to land in theaters on July 10, 2020.

