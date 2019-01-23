‘Glass’ and ‘Anchorman’ Get Mashed up in Funny or Die Parody

M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass has been taking audiences by surprise in recent weeks, but a new parody of the film adds an even more unique twist.

Funny or Die recently released a new parody trailer for the horror film, which you can check out above. The trailer essentially presents the film as is — aside from Kevin Wendell Crumb/The Horde being Brick Tannen, Steve Carell‘s character from the Anchorman movies.

The end result is pretty hilarious, and certainly puts a different context on the way James McAvoy portrays The Horde within the actual film. While fans hadn’t expected Glass to unite the worlds of Unbreakable and Split, Shyamalan had had some pretty long-standing plans for the franchise.

“Originally Unbreakable and Split were together,” Shyamalan explained in a recent interview. “David and the Horde bump into each other at the train station, and David follows him. It’s a narrative issue. Whenever you raise the stakes, you can’t un-raise them. So once you introduce girls being abducted, there’s a ticking clock that doesn’t allow for the breadth of character development that I wanted to do in Unbreakable with David, his wife, and his kid.”

And while the film’s third act has been met with some controversy from viewers, Shyamalan has been pretty upfront about why that ending happened.

“I always thought it was a little bit like an opera, even when I was starting on Unbreakable.” Shyamalan has since explained. “I thought this was a very operatic end to it al [with] people screaming and all of these kinds of implications. It was about implications more than anything else. I’m a big fan of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest as you can probably tell. The format of that movie just blew me away when I saw it. The idea that the journey of the main character gets fulfilled by another character is a very powerful idea.”

Glass is in theaters now.