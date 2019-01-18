‘Glass’: Who Dies in the Movie?

M. Night Shyamalan’s long-awaited finale his Unbreakable trilogy is now here, and as the last chapter of the saga, Glass brings things to a decisive end.

A lot of fans may now be wondering who makes it out of the events of Glass, and who dies during the course of the film. Well, we’ve put together the full answer, which you can check out below. But obviously there will be *Major Spoilers* revealed – so only read on if you want to know!

***

**

*

Audrey Dunn

One small but important early reveal of Glass is that Daivd Dunn’s beloved wife Audrey (Robin Wright) is now dead. It’s mentioned in scene between Dunn’s son Joseph (Spencer Treat Clark) and Dr. Staple (Sarah Paulson) that Audrey had some form of leukemia that ultimately took her life. That trauma brought David and Joseph closer together, working as partners in a home security store that’s actually a front for their vigilante hero activities.

Mr. Crumb

One of the other big reveals of Glass is the deeper connection between Unbreakable and Split. As was hinted in the latter film, Kevin Wendell Crumb became Horde as a result of horrible abuse by his mother. He was left alone with bad mom after his dad seemingly left – but as we learn in Glass, longtime fan theory was on point, as Mr. Crumb turns out to be one of the victims of the same Eastrail 177 train crash that revealed David Dunn’s superpowers. As Mr. Glass realizes to his delight, his actions that day created both a real-life superhero (David) and villain (Kevin), thereby proving his theory that both exist.

Daryl

Daryl (Adam David Thompson) is one of Elijah Price’s longtime handlers at the institution, where the evil mastermind has been virtually catatonic for years. Unfortunately, Price has made a mark out of the undisciplined Daryl, using the orderly’s penchant for long talks and late arrival to enact his schemes. When the day comes to break himself, Horde, and David out of captivity, Price lures Daryl close and then slits his throat with brutal efficiency, leaving the orderly to bleed out in Price’s cell, while “Mr. Glass” calmly makes his escape.

Pierce

Elijah quickly dispatches the orderly who was generally kind to him – but for the one who was cruel to him, Mr. Glass has a much more painful fate in mind.

Pierce is shown in one scene to be sadistic and cruel, threatening to shatter Elijah’s bones simply for suspected disobedience. Pierce comes in to take over for Daryl on the day shift, only to discover Elijah is loose and dressed in his full Mr. Glass regalia. The orderly goes to make a move on Glass, but doesn’t realize that Horde is also loose, until he’s locked in The Beast’s death grip. The Beast executes Pierce by crushing his bones, as punishment for showing cruelty to the ‘king of the broken.’

Horde

Kevin Wendell Crumb / Horde is taken out by a police sniper bullet, at a key moment when his Beast persona and powers are suppressed by making contact with his surviving victim Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy). All of Horde’s persona experience the death, but it’s ultimately Kevin who seizes control of “The Light” to die as his true self, in Casey’s arms.

It’s revealed that killing superpowered beings like Horde is the agenda of the clandestine group Dr. Staple works for.

David Dunn

David Dunn his also killed by the mysterious organization Dr. Staple works for, as part of a worldwide campaign to suppress the rise and public exposure of any superpowered beings.

After being weakened during his fight with Horde, David is dragged to a nearby puddle of water and drowned in it by members of the police task force who are secretly loyal to Dr. Staple.

Mr. Glass

“Mr. Glass” meets his end when it’s revealed that he was behind the train crash that killed Kevin Wendell Crumb’s father. In retaliation, Horde uses his Beast strength to crush Elijah’s bones – delivering a fatal blow to the villain’s abdomen.

Elijah dies slowly and painfully – but not before Dr. Staple confirms that Elijah was right in his years of theories about superheroes and villains existing in real life. Ultimately, Elijah gets the last laugh, as he releases photos of the battle between Overseer and Horde to the world, thereby defeating Dr. Staple and her organization from the grave.

What did you think of Glass and its big character deaths? Let us know in the comments!

Glass is now playing in theaters.