M. Night Shyamalan Has Screened 12 Minutes Of ‘Glass’ Footage

One of 2017’s more surprising films was M. Night Shyamalan‘s thriller Split, which not only provided audiences with countless twists and turns, but also revealed a surprising connection to his 2000 film Unbreakable. The filmmaker took to Twitter to reveal that he has screened footage from the upcoming sequel to both films, Glass, which seemingly was received quite positively.

The production wrapped filming last year, yet enough of the footage has reportedly been completed to offer the studio an early look at the film, with the filmmaker sharing, “Just came back from LA where I showed 12mins of #Glass to @UniversalPics & @DisneyStudios. Very very gracious reaction. #comicbookthriller.”

While it’s exciting to know that the early footage of the film is promising, we are still a year away from the film’s release, as it won’t hit theaters until next January.

In Unbreakable, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) survived a terrible train accident in which he emerged without a scratch. Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) befriended Dunn, hoping to help him discover how he was able to survive the incident. Audiences eventually learned that, while Dunn couldn’t be hurt, Price had incredibly fragile bones.

Starring James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy, Split told the tale of a man whose fractured psyche caused him to kidnap young girls, with each different personality having different motivations and mindsets, as the most powerful of those personalities being in service of “The Beast.”

The final moments of Split included a brief cameo from Dunn, alerting audiences to the connection between the two films. The upcoming Glass will star Willis, Jackson, McAvoy and Taylor-Joy.

The specific details of the upcoming film have been kept closely under wraps, making the film’s narrative anyone’s guess.

One possibility is that Dunn will potentially have to cooperate with Price in hopes of bringing down the Beast, offering Price the chance at redemption. However, given that the film takes its title from the character, Price could also team up with the Beast, forcing Dunn to take them both down.

Glass will land in theaters on January 18, 2019.

[H/T Twitter, MNightShyamalan]