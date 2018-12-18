New ‘Glass’ International Trailer Released

The upcoming Glass continues the events of both Unbreakable and Split, which will surely deliver audiences an exciting finale to this thrilling series depicting characters with otherworldly powers. Check out an all-new trailer for the film above before it lands in theaters on January 18, 2019.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

One factor that makes fans so excited for Glass is that no one knew Split took place in the same universe as 2000’s Unbreakable until the film’s final moments offered us a brief glimpse of Willis’ character. This means Glass will finally wrap up a storyline nearly two decades in the making.

Director M. Night Shyamalan isn’t known to deliver audiences sequels to his films, with the filmmaker previously teasing that Glass will bring these characters’ story to a conclusion.

“I don’t want to relive stuff and I don’t want to be an opportunist, that’s not the relationship that I have with the audience, that I aspire to,” Shyamalan shared with Digital Spy. “My aspiration is they know they’re going to get an original thriller every single time. That’s where my tastes go, so I’m going to say no [to another movie] right now.”

While the upcoming film is sure to excite fans of the franchise, Shyamalan also confirmed Glass has just as much to offer viewers who are unfamiliar with the series.

“I said to [rights owners] Disney and Universal, ‘Pretend there’s no previous movies and I came to you and I said that I want to make a movie about a hospital that treats people who believe they’re superheroes and three of their patients escape’,” Shyamalan explained. “‘I want to make you that movie, will you make that movie? Oh and by the way, it stars Bruce Willis, Sam Jackson, James McAvoy, and Sarah Paulson. Will you make that movie?’ Yes, you’ll make that movie… Person XYZ who hasn’t seen the other two will come to see that.”

