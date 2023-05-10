God Is a Bullet Trailer Released, Featuring Game of Thrones and It Follows Stars

As any parent can tell you, there are no lengths that you wouldn't go to in hopes of protecting your child, and as proven in the trailer for the upcoming thriller God is a Bullet, that could even mean getting a bunch of tattoos to go undercover to infiltrate a Satanic cult. The new film features Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and It Follows and The Guest star Maika Monroe, with God is a Bullet having been directed by Nick Cassavetes. You can check out the trailer for God is a Bullet below before it hits theaters on June 23rd.

The film is described, "When detective Bob Hightower finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult, he quits the police force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the charismatic cult leader, Cyrus, with the help of the cult's only female escapee, Case Hardin. Bob is led down the rabbit hole to save his daughter while Case seizes the opportunity to claim back her power."

Also starring in the film are Jaime Foxx, Karl Glusman, January Jones, Paul Johansson, David Thornton, Jonathan Tucker, Ethan Suplee, and Brendan Sexton III.

In a press release for the film, per Bloody Disgusting, Patriot Pictures' Michael Mendelson shared, "We are looking forward to working with Wayward and are so excited that God is a Bullet will be hitting theaters nationwide this summer. Audiences are back and want to see films that keep them on the edge. Nick and I, with an amazing, multi-national cast and crew, are excited to release a badass, action-packed revenge classic, made to be enjoyed on the big screen."

Cassavetes added, "I've been trying to tell this great story for the last 18+ years. It's tough, violent, has two flawed and fantastic characters, and absolutely pulls no punches. I love it! There's nothing else out there like it, not even close!"

The film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name from Boston Teran.

God is a Bullet hits theaters on June 23rd and will start rolling out on digital platforms on July 11th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Are you excited to see this pair in a project together?