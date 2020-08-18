Game of Thrones Star Admits He Would Sign a Petition for Final Season to Get Remake

✖

Over a year later, the ending of HBO's Game of Thrones remains one of the most controversial endings in television history. Disliked by numerous fans and critics alike, there have even been petitions to fully remake the ending of the series and it turns out one of the series' stars would be open to signing one such petition. Charles Dance recently told PopCulture.com that he "would sign" a petition to remake the ending of Game of Thrones.

Dance, who played Tywin Lannister in the series, was pretty direct about his dislike of how the HBO series' final season played out and made it very clear that while he had not heard about the fan petition to remake the ending, he supported it.

"Well if there was a petition, I would sign it," Dance said.

Even with his dislike of the final season, however, Dance also explained that he loved being a part of Game of Thrones and continued watching even after his character's demise in Season 4.

"I mean, I saw it. I continue to watch the whole series even after I'd been killed off in the lavatory," Dance laughed. "Because I just thought it's a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people! I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I'm afraid I am in the latter camp."

Dance isn't the only actor to express support in some fashion for the petition to reshoot the show's ending. Nkolaj Coster-Waldau recently said that he considered donating to the petition himself.

"I didn’t follow it at all," Coster-Waldau said. "Obviously, I heard about it. I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition. HBO saying, 'You’re right, so many people want it, we’re going to do it.' I think everyone had their own opinion. I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of — you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended. You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to Game of Thrones. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end."

