Goldie Hawn Claims She Encountered Aliens, Was the Most "Benevolent, Loving Feeling"

While people have been claiming for decades that they have come into close contact with visitors from other worlds, they are typically innocuous citizens and are rarely figures that have public personas that are known around the world. Overboard and Snatched star Goldie Hawn, however, is changing that notion, as she recently revealed that she believes she had physical contact with intergalactic visitors, which was an experience she first dismissed as being part of a dream. Years later, a meeting with an astrophysicist saw her recalling the experience vividly, at which point she remembered she had been touched by one of the beings, resulting in a "loving" feeling.

"I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads. They were silver in color, slash for a mouth, tiny little nose, no ears," Hawn shared with the Apple Fitness+ podcast, detailing an experience in which she fell asleep in a friend's car. "They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning..."

Hawn continued, "I didn't know if it was real or not real. And finally, I burst out of it. It was like bursting out of a forcefield. And of course, I go back to all the kids and stuff, and I went, 'Oh, my God. I think I made contact with outer space,' I mean, something like that."

A chance visit to a virtual reality lab, in which Hawn was transported through the Milky Way, led to the realization that it seemingly wasn't a dream she had had all those years ago.

"I went into what I consider the most beautiful place I've ever seen. I was happy. I was calm. It felt so beautiful. It was so weird, but I felt kind of at home," the actor recalled. "I got emotional, tear here and there, and I said, 'I don't understand it, but I did have an experience once that had to do with maybe being visited by someone.'"

She likened the experience to being like "regression therapy," as she detailed, "Suddenly I remembered something. They touched my face. They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."

Hawn admitted that she'll likely never have a concrete explanation for these encounters, a revelation she's okay with.

"I'll never know. And I kind of like it that way. I don't want to know everything," Hawn confessed. "We cut ourselves off from a lot of things if we're continuing to deny something that we have no proof over. There's a lot of things in this world that we can't see, but we can't stop believing."

She added, "We can never, ever lose our wonder. It's just no fun. It's really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible."

Interestingly, Hawn's longtime partner Kurt Russell also reportedly had a close encounter with alien beings, as it was Russell who reported on the mysterious lights hovering over Phoenix, Arizona back in 1997, one of the most well-known incidents of witnesses spotting lights in the sky.

