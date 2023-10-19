Congress Getting Classified UFO Briefings by Christmas

After months of requests, members of Congress will finally be getting more access to classified UAP documents currently held by the United States Department of Defense. Tuesday, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) confirmed news reports suggesting he and others on the House Oversight Committee will receive access to closely-guarded UAP documents held at the Pentagon.

"Yes, ma'am. Allegedly. I'll believe it when I see everything. They're scrambling right now, and they're nervous, and they should be," Burchett said in an appearance on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Show. "It'll be before Christmas, I believe, is what we've heard. It's coming up here, I believe, in the next couple of weeks from what I understand, but all those things are kind of subjective to what's going on elsewhere in Washington. I would hope we could get in there because a lot of people are asking."

Vargas then asked the Congressman if former intelligence officer David Grusch would be attending the SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility) session alongside members of Congress.

"From what I understand, there's a lot more than Grusch out there. Dave's a buddy of mine, but there's a lot more than Grusch out there that have this information and we're gonna get to it. And that's why people are very nervous, and they should be, at the Pentagon," Burchett continued. "Because they've been covering this thing up since 1947. And now, all of a sudden, hey, 55% of America believes that there's something else out there. A major news network like yourself is covering this, so they realize there's money available, they want us to study it now. All I say is, bring out the documents, let the American public decide. You all have been great in the media by keeping the heat on them and thank you all for that."

Grusch first came to light earlier this year after filing a complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General, alleging the existence of decades-long UAP/UFO recovery program that potentially recovered "non-human" life from crashed vessels.

