Pentagon Files Annual UAP Report, Still Doesn't Confirm Alien Life

The United States Department of Defense has submitted its annual report on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) to Congress, revealing hundreds of new UFO sightings over an eight-month period earlier this year. From August 31, 2022 to April 30, 2023, over 270 UAP sightings were filed with the DoD's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). According to the report, the majority of those reports come from locations near military bases, a phenomenon it calls "collection bias."

That bias, as the report says, has been lessened this year due to a higher number of sightings reported by commercial airline pilots. Still, the note says no sightings have reported illness or injury as a result of the sighting.

"However, many reports from military witnesses do present potential safety of flight concerns, and there some cases where reported UAP have potentially exhibited one or more concerning performance characteristics such as high-speed travel or unusual maneuverability," the report reads.

Despite the proximity to military bases, the Pentagon report also says UAPs pose no threat to the United States Armed Forces

"While the mere presence of UAP in the airspace represents a potential hazard to flight safety, none of these reports suggest the UAP maneuvered to an unsafe proximity to civil or military aircraft, positioned themselves in flight paths, or otherwise posed a direct threat to the flight safety of the observing aircraft," the report adds.

Unfortunately for the Fox Mulders of the world, the report doesn't mention the possibility of UAPs being piloted by extraterrestrial life or non-human intelligence. You can read the report in its entirety here.

The report happens to come on the heels of an announcement that select members of Congress will be able to access classified UAP documents for the first time before Christmas.

"Yes, ma'am. Allegedly. I'll believe it when I see everything. They're scrambling right now, and they're nervous, and they should be," Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said in an appearance on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Show earlier this month. "It'll be before Christmas, I believe, is what we've heard. It's coming up here, I believe, in the next couple of weeks from what I understand, but all those things are kind of subjective to what's going on elsewhere in Washington. I would hope we could get in there because a lot of people are asking."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.