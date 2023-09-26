NASA's Going to Use Robots to Look for Aliens

The space agency said at a recent briefing that it's going rely more on AI to help scour the universe for extraterrestrial life.

Even though NASA says it has yet to discover proof of extraterrestrial life, the space agency is going to do what it can to look across the stars for proof of aliens. In a press briefing earlier this month, officials with the group said they hope to use high-tech satellites paired with artificial intelligence in their everlasting search for life amongst the stars.

"We will use AI and machine learning to search the skies for anomalies... and will continue to search the heavens for habitable reality," NASA boss Bill Nelson said during the briefing. "AI is just coming on the scene to be explored in all areas, so why should we limit any technological tool in analyzing, using data that we have?"

Held on September 14th, the briefing was to go over a study conducted by an independent panel regarding the research of UFOs or UAP, unidentified anomalous. In that study, researchers revealed that recent upticks in UAP sightings have not to lead to any evidence the unidentified crafts are piloted by non-human entities.

"At this point there is no reason to conclude that existing UAP reports have an extraterrestrial source. However, if we acknowledge that as one possibility, then those objects must have traveled through our solar system to get here," NASA's initial UAP team wrote in its report. "Just as the galaxy does not stop at the outskirts of the solar system, the solar system also includes Earth and its environs. Thus, there is an intellectual continuum between extrasolar technosignatures, solar system SETI, and potential unknown alien technology operating in Earth's atmosphere. If we recognize the plausibility of any of these, then we should recognize that all are at least plausible."

After the release of the report, NASA revealed it had hired a director of UAP research.

"At NASA, it's in our DNA to explore – and to ask why things are the way they are. I want to thank the Independent Study Team for providing insight on how NASA can better study and analyze UAP in the future," Nelson added. "NASA's new Director of UAP Research will develop and oversee the implementation of NASA's scientific vision for UAP research, including using NASA's expertise to work with other agencies to analyze UAP and applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to search the skies for anomalies. NASA will do this work transparently for the benefit of humanity."

