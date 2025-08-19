Good Boy Trailer Shows a Horror Movie Through a Dog’s Eyes (& It’s Terffiying)

Man’s best friend is always by your side, even through paranormal happenings. Ben Leonberg’s feature directorial debut Good Boy just got a new trailer, and its spinning a terrifying tail of a haunted house through the perspective of a dog, Indy. The South by Southwest (SXSW) favorite, which was picked up by IFC and Shudder and currently holds a 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, is set to premiere in theaters on October 3, 2025.

The upcoming movie centers around Indy, an adorable pooch described in the trailer as “man’s best friend,” “always by your side,” and “through the good times” – and apparently even terrifying times. The first-look clip released Monday begins with the typical scenes of an owner’s bond with their dog before it suddenly takes a more frightening tone as Indy begins to react to the supernatural events unfolding around him. As strange knocks are heard throughout the house, the canine perks up. What unfolds next is a dizzying montage of clips as Indy’s seemingly serene countryside home descends into supernatural chaos.

What’s The Story of Good Boy?

Already described as one of the best horror movies of 2025 and a refreshing take on the haunted house narrative, Good Boy centers around loyal dog Indy. Per the film’s logline, Indy “moves to a rural family home with his owner Todd, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most.”

Centering a dog as the lead of a movie is an unusual concept, but Leonberg, who directs and co-wrote the film alongside scribe Alex Cannon, said a dog’s reaction to its surroundings is a universal fear for pet owners.

“I think everybody who has had a pet has wondered or maybe worried why their dog was barking at nothing or staring at empty corners. We kind of wanted to explore that as just a core engine of the movie and spin it into a haunted house movie,” he explained Deadline. “They say don’t work with kids or animals for a reason … the solution to that challenge was to build a production entirely around him.”

Good Boy premiered at SXSW in March and was warmly received, its lead, Indy, even winning the first-ever “Howl of Fame” award at SXSW for his performance in the movie. The festival’s jury said “through a uniquely authentic perspective in the horror genre, this goodest boy delivers a performance that is both natural and chilling.” The movie has been praised by critics for its originality and execution, as well as the emotional depth it balances with suspense and scares.

The movie is led by Indy alongside Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, Larry Fessenden, and Stuart Rudin. Good Boy is scheduled to release in theaters on Friday, October 3, 2025.