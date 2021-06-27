Goodnight Mommy Remake Adds Big Little Lies Stars

✖

Amazon Studios is set to bring a revamp to the cult horror film Goodnight Mommy — and now we know who will be playing two of its biggest roles. Last week, it was confirmed (via Variety) that twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti have been cast in the lead roles of the upcoming film, with Cameron playing Elias and Nicholas playing Lucas. They join Naomi Watts, who was cast in the film earlier this year. The Crovetti brothers previously portrayed Nicole Kidman's sons in HBO's Big Little Lies. Production on the film — which is a remake of the Austrian film of the same name — has reportedly just begun in New Jersey.

Goodnight Mommy follows twin brothers who, when sent to stay with their mother, are surprised to find her swathed in bandages from a recent procedure. As her behavior grows increasingly erratic and unusual, the twins become convinced she is an imposter. Their suspicion sets off a roller-coaster of emotional mind games and misunderstandings between mother and her children, that eventually explodes with irreparable and heartbreaking consequences.

The cast of Goodnight Mommy also includes Jeremy Bobb (The Outsider), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Mimesis Nosferatu), and Peter Hermann (Younger) in supporting roles. Matt Sobel (Take Me to the River) is directing, with a script by Kyle Warren.

“My favorite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonist’s journey," Sobel shared in a statement when Watts' casting was first announced. "In our re-imagining of Goodnight Mommy, fear of abandonment — and the dreadful realization that those close to us may not be who they seem — create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and center. I can’t wait to create this heart-stopping story with Amazon and the peerless Naomi Watts.”

The original Goodnight Mommy was directed by The Lodge's Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, and was released 2014. While the film might not have been a box office success, it was well praised by critics, and was chosen as Austria's official selection for the Academy Awards in 2015.

Joshua Astrachan, David Kaplan, Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, and Valery Guibal are producing the remake. Watts, Sobel, Warren, Fiala, and Franz, are executive producers. Playtime, Animal Kingdom and Amazon Studios developed the project, with Amazon financing and releasing worldwide.

