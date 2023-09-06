Goosebumps: First Look at R.L. Stine Reboot for Disney+ Released

R.L. Stine's Goosebumps franchise has been an intrinsic part of many kids' upbringings and an all-new live-action series based on the books is set to debut on Disney+. The Wrap has released the first photo from the upcoming series, and while this photo might not offer much insight into the series' plot, it does hint at how the project won't skimp on the silliness of the premise. The new series doesn't currently have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to debut on Disney+ in October. Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Goosebumps series.

Per the series' official logline, "The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together -- thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other -- in order to save it, learning much about their own parents' teenage secrets in the process."

The new series will star Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Justin Long, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Rob Huebel, Justin Long, and Rachael Harris.

(Photo: Disney+)

The first two Goosebumps books, Welcome to Dead House and Stay Out of the Basement, were both published in the summer of 1992. Stine would go on to deliver dozens more entries in the series throughout the decade, which were a hit with young readers not only because of their neon-colored and evocative book covers, but also for the diversity of frights they explored. In 1995, a TV series based on the stories was released that ran for four seasons.

The most recent live-action adaptations of the material came in two movies, Goosebumps in 2015 and Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween in 2018. Rather than being direct adaptations of any specific story, these movies borrowed various elements from the source material while also honoring the kid-friendly spirit of the franchise.

More recently, Stine's Fear Street series of books, which were geared towards teen-aged readers as opposed to being family-friendly, earned a trilogy of films from Netflix. Back in 2022, reports emerged that Netflix was looking to develop more films for the franchise, which could help ensure that even more readers of new generations dive into the compelling worlds of Stine.

Stay tuned for updates on the new Goosebumps TV series on Disney+.

