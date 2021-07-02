Netflix Reportedly Developing More Fear Street Movies

During an interview last week, author R.L. Stine teased that Netflix might be developing more Fear Street films, with a new report from Bloody Disgusting claiming that not only is the streamer pursuing more films, but that they are "very deep" into developing more films. No details about such films have been revealed as of yet, nor have any details about filmmakers behind such projects, though given the excitement surrounding the original trilogy of films from writer/director Leigh Janiak, fans will surely be excited to find out what the future has in store for the Fear Street franchise.

The original trilogy is described, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected -- and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside's sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making."

To say the trilogy was an ambitious experiment would be a bit of an understatement. From a narrative standpoint, unlike the Goosebumps films based on Stine's books, Fear Street told its own original story which aimed to capture the tone and spirit of his original books. While developing multiple films set in the same town isn't entirely unheard of, to jump to different points in time and weave a centuries-spanning storyline together was a gamble that paid off, which was also possible thanks to shooting all three films over the course of one extended production period.

The release of the trilogy was also an exciting affair, as each installment debuted on Netflix on consecutive Fridays, preventing audiences from having to undergo extended waits between sequels.

Given that the trilogy introduced a number of unsettling threats, upcoming entries could surely focus on any of these characters, or potentially head into all-new territory. Janiak previously shared that she would like to see the Fear Street franchise become something akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"One of the exciting things about Fear Street is the fact that the universe is big and allows for a lot of space," the filmmaker told IndieWire last year. "One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel [Cinematic Universe], where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras. You have the canon of our main mythology that's built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside, so there's also room for everything else."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Fear Street franchise.

Would you like to see more films in the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!