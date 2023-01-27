Goosebumps TV Series on Disney+ Adds Rob Huebel

A new Goosebumps TV series for Disney+ was announced last year, and while we don't yet know when that project could make its debut on the streamer, Variety today confirms that the project has added Rob Huebel to the cast. The outlet notes that Huebel will take on a "recurring guest star role," with the outlet also noting he will be playing "a well-intentioned high school guidance counselor who is about to discover the world is a lot bigger and scarier than he ever imagined." Given his previous on-screen efforts, we can surely expect that he will be injecting plenty of humor into the project. Stay tuned for details on the upcoming adaptation of Goosebumps.

Per the series' official logline, "The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together -- thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other -- in order to save it, learning much about their own parents' teenage secrets in the process"

Huebel joins the previously announced cast members Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Justin Long, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Rachael Harris. Justin Long will also star in the series, seemingly as a coworker of Huebel's character, with Long's character being described as "the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder."

The kid-themed series of horror books from R.L. Stine was previously adapted into a TV series in the '90s, which ran for four seasons. While the concept was largely anthological in nature, some of Stine's more beloved stories, such as The Haunted Mask, Welcome to Camp Nightmare, and Stay Out of the Basement, were honored with two-part adaptations sprawling multiple episodes.

Years after the end of the TV series, Goosebumps came to life as a feature film in 2015 with Jack Black playing Stine in a story featuring iconic creatures and monsters from his books terrorizing him and neighborhood teens. These initial details about the upcoming Disney+ series hint that the project will fall more in line with the movie adaptation than the original TV show.

Stay tuned for details on Disney+'s Goosebumps adaptation.

