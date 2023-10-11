Goosebumps Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The release of Disney's Goosebumps reboot is just days away, and the series has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a pretty positive score. Through Tuesday evening, the series carries an 82-percent Fresh rating on the review aggregator with a total of 11 reviews counted. Out of those submitted, nine critics had a favorable view of the series while two thought it was "Rotten."

"Goosebumps takes a while to get a foothold with its more serious, soapy treatment of killer cameras, haunted masks, and whatnot, but once it gets there, the core mystery and the script make it an enjoyable series for the spooky season," Mashable's Shannon Conellan writes.

GameSpot's Kenneth Seward Jr. adds, "Goosebumps is an absolute blast to watch. Comical, spooky, and disturbingly unhinged at times, it'll act as a solid introduction to horror for younger viewers."

Is the new Goosebumps series getting a second season?

As of now, we know the first season will include 10 episodes based on the classic RL Stine middle-grade novels. According to producers Conor Welch and Pavun Shetty, there are plenty more ideas involving the primary ensemble of five teenagers for a second season and beyond.

"We lucked out so significantly with the cast that we were able to assemble for this show. These five relatively unknown young adult actors just immediately found a chemistry and were able to play into their very natural and organic dynamics they had within the group," Welch recently said to ComicBook.com. "Our hope is to follow this group of kids and adults for many, many more seasons and many, many more episodes to come. Because we do have every one of the books of the canon at our disposal, and there's just a lot more to dig into."

Shetty added, "I hope our grandkids will be watching all the [episodes], reading all the books, and their kids."

Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl), and Will Price (The Equalizer).

The first five episodes of Goosebumps will hit both Disney+ and Hulu this Friday, October 13th. The remaining five episodes will then be released every Friday on a weekly basis.