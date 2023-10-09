Goosebumps Producers Address Hopes for Season 2 (Exclusive)

An all-new adaptation of R.L. Stine's Goosebumps is set to hit Disney+ later this week, and given that there are dozens of novels set within that original series and that the TV show from the '90s ran for multiple seasons, some fans are curious about whether the upcoming adaptation will be a limited or ongoing experience. According to producers Conor Welch and Pavun Shetty, the hope is that, if a second season were to come together, it would focus on the same group of characters from this debut season experiencing more otherworldly encounters as opposed to being an all-new narrative. Goosebumps premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on October 13th.

"We lucked out so significantly with the cast that we were able to assemble for this show. These five relatively unknown young adult actors just immediately found a chemistry and were able to play into their very natural and organic dynamics they had within the group," Welch expressed to ComicBook.com. "Our hope is to follow this group of kids and adults for many, many more seasons and many, many more episodes to come. Because we do have every one of the books of the canon at our disposal, and there's just a lot more to dig into."

Shetty added, "I hope our grandkids will be watching all the [episodes], reading all the books, and their kids."

The original TV series would largely just deliver straightforward adaptations of beloved novels, though Goosebumps also earned two big-screen adventures, both of which were largely original narratives that borrowed characters and creatures from the source material. This new series allowed the creators to both deliver authentic interpretations of iconic stories while also framing them within an original narrative.

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past.

Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl), and Will Price (The Equalizer).

