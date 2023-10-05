Goosebumps Creator R.L. Stine to Judge Dictionary.com Horror Story Contest

If there's one thing author R.L. Stine knows how to do, it's to craft a spooky story, as he's proven in dozens of titles over the decades in his Goosebumps series, his Fear Street series, and more. This also means Stine knows a thing or two about getting a spooky story started, so he's lending those skills to this year's Haunting Hooks writing contest held by Dicitionary.com, which asks writers to deliver the captivating and creepy opening to a story in 50 words or less. You can enter on the site's official contest page.

"Dictionary.com's Haunting Hooks contest elevates our mission to inspire and celebrate creativity in a world powered by words," John Kelly, vice president of Editorial at Dictionary.com, shared in a statement. "Who better to help us select the most haunting hook than the incomparable R.L. Stine?"

Prepare to haunt and be haunted. It’s time for https://t.co/OeJELgyBOj’s spooky writing contest, #HauntingHooks: Haunted House Edition! The winning entry will be chosen by none other than guest judge @RL_Stine and announced on Halloween! https://t.co/EJkpYqfkQQ pic.twitter.com/TD8r18BpLg — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 4, 2023

Stine added, "How wonderful to be involved in Dictionary.com's Haunting Hooks writing contest. I certainly appreciate the wild and weird world of words, and look forward to choosing the entry that delights -- and scares! -- me the most."

Per press release, "Dictionary.com, the leading online and mobile English-language educational resource, is welcoming audiences to its third annual Halloween writing contest -- Haunting Hooks: Haunted House Edition. This year, the winning entry will be selected by guest judge R.L. Stine, one of the best-selling children's authors in history.

"Contestants are challenged to write a captivating opening to a scary story in 50 words or less. Original submissions will be accepted at Dictionary.com through Friday, October 13th. The winning entry will be announced on Tuesday, October 31st, across Dictionary.com's site and socials (@Dictionarycom). For full rules and regulations, visit https://www.dictionary.com/e/scary-story-opener-writing-contest-rules/.

"The writing contest offers a chance to win prizes, including a signed copy of the first book in Stine's new Goosebumps series from Scholastic, House of Shivers, Dictionary.com swag, and the ultimate bragging rights, of course!

"The theme of this year's Haunting Hooks is the haunted house. Writers can set the start of their story inside the devious dwelling, approaching its eerie exterior or at its menacing entrance -- as long as it's a spooky beginning to a haunted house story that instantly haunts and hooks!

"Last year's contest featured a scary sci-fi story theme and received more than 5,000 submissions. For more information on Haunting Hooks, visit https://contest.dictionary.com/haunting-hooks-2023/."

