‘Insidious’ Star Lin Shaye Joins ‘The Grudge’ Reboot

Staple of the Insidious franchise, Lin Shaye, is expanding her horror movie credentials as she joins the upcoming reimagining of The Grudge. Details about her role in the film are currently unknown.

Shaye joins the previously announced cast of John Cho, Demian Bichir, and Andrea Riseborough. The film will be directed by Nicolas Pesce, who last directed the festival hit The Eyes of My Mother.

The film upon which this remake is based, Ju-on: The Grudge, was written and directed by Takashi Shimazu. The 2002 film told the story of a man who murders his family when he discovers that his wife has fallen in love with another man. The spirits of the household are so powerful, they return from the grave to kill the man responsible for the horrific crimes. Birthing a curse that extended well past familial connections, the spirits would go on to kill anyone who inhabited the house.

The film previously earned an American remake in 2004 which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar. The Grudge, which cost a reported $10 million to make, went on to gross over $180 million worldwide and earned itself a theatrically released and a straight-to-video sequel. The remake followed the plot of Ju-on: The Grudge, albeit with a different ending, while its sequel embraced the ending of its Japanese predecessor.

The previous remake, in conjunction with 2002’s The Ring, is responsible for the surge in American remakes of Asian horror films, which also included the remakes Dark Water, One Missed Call, and The Eye.

The most recent chapter in the Insidious series, Insidious: The Last Key, hit theaters earlier this year and went on to become the most successful installment in the series. While there has yet to be an official confirmation on the series’ future, Bloody Disgusting reported in February that talks have begun about a fifth film in the Insidious franchise.

Shooting is slated to begin in May for this new incarnation of The Grudge, with it being unclear if this film will impact Shaye’s involvement in a future Insidious film.

