Amazon Prime Video Adds One of the Best Thrillers of All Time

Amazon Prime Video has added one of the best thrillers of all time, and what many considered one of the best movies of the 2000s. The new Amazon Prime Video movie in question was notably the winner of the Best Picture award at the 80th Academy Awards that year, beating out the likes of There Will Be Blood, Atonement, Michael Clayton, and Juno. It combined this with Best Directing, Best Writing, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role. These four awards were the most any movie won that night, and it coupled this with eight total nominations, also more than any other movie that night. Suffice to say, it was the best movie of 2007.

The movie in question is No Country for Old Men, a neo-Western crime thriller from the Coen brothers. As you may know, No Country for Old Men is often considered the Coen brothers’ best work. That said, it was not just critically-acclaimed, but it performed at the box office, returning with $171.6 million on a $25 million budget. Meanwhile, on Rotten Tomatoes — for those that care about these scores — it has a score of 93 with critics and a score of 86 with the audience.

A further testament to the movie’s significance is that in 2024 it was added to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for the purpose of preservation.

“A killer and a Texas lawman search for a hunter who stumbles upon $2 million in dirty money in this riveting Best Picture Oscar winner,” reads an official elevator pitch of the 2007 movie on Amazon Prime Video.

As for how long it will be streaming with Amazon Prime Video, we do not know. It was added this month alongside a plethora of other movies, but there was no information on how long it is being added for.

Those that want to stream No Country for Old Men have more options than just Amazon Prime Video though. The classic movie is also currently streaming via Paramount+ and Peacock as well. Meanwhile, expect to sit down with the western thriller for 122 minutes and expect a R rating for strong graphic violence and explicit language.

