New Epic Games Store Free Games Save PC Gamers $40

Epic Games Store has two free PC games this week, one that normally costs PC users $25, and another that normally sets them back $15. As always though, the free PC games are only available on Epic Games Store for one week only, or, in other words, until July 17. Once claimed, the Epic Games Store free games are free to keep perpetually, but they must be claimed in this window, because after this deadline they will be replaced with a new free offer. Meanwhile, there are no subscriptions required, unlike many similar offers in the gaming space.

The first of these two free PC games is Figment 2: Creed Valley, which is a fitting giveaway considering its predecessor, Figment, was given out on the Epic Games Store for free last week. Developed and published by Bedtime Digital Games, and released in 2023, Figment 2: Creed Valley normally costs $25 on both EGS and Steam.

For those unfamiliar with the PC game, Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game with puzzle elements that boasts a 76 on Metacritic, a decent return, but much lower than its 94% approval rating on Steam.

“Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game set in the human mind,” reads an official blurb about the game for those who know nothing about it. “Nightmares are spreading chaos and have overrun once-peaceful lands. Join Dusty, The Mind’s courage, as you make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights and unique environments. Face your fears head-on.

The other new free Epic Games Store game is Sky Racket, which is a few years older as a 2019 release. Developed and published by Double Dash Studios, it is a slightly smaller release, as evident by its $15 price tag. Meanwhile, on Metacritic Sky Racket’s score is also a bit lower, sitting at 72. Like Figment 2: Creed Valley though, its user review scores are higher than this. For example, on Steam, the shoot ’em up meets brick breaker has a 92% approval rating on Steam.

“Sky Racket is a game that mixes two classic genres from the arcade era, Shoot’em up and Block Breaker,” reads an official description of the game on Steam for those who have never heard about it. “In a world where you are unable to attack, using your racket and positioning to return bullets is your only option! Don’t be fooled by how cute your enemies look! You will have to strike and dodge several projectiles during the game. Your agility and focus will be vital for your journey!”

