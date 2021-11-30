Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro’s New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn’t yet have a release date.

Netflix notes that this new series “is meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales — including two original works by del Toro — will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker.”

This casting comes after del Toro took to social media to share his admiration of Grint’s performance in M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy Apple TV+ series Servant.

The cast and filmmakers involved in Cabinet of Curiosities are as follows:

Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)

Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

Crispin Glover (River’s Edge) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter)

Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

Mika Watkins (Origin) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with cast to be announced

David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal)

Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) with cast to be confirmed.

