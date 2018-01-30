Jamie Lee Curtis Shares First Shot From The Halloween Set

Fans finally have a new look at the next film in the Halloween franchise, and it wouldn’t be Halloween without Jamie Lee Curtis.

Luckily Curtis is returning for the David Gordon Green-directed film, which hits later this year. Curtis shared the first image from the set, which has her leaning up against a wall with her much longer hair. Green is standing beside her holding the slate, and you can see the photo for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“First shot! First day. Same slate. Same Laurie. David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you 10/19/18 @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie.”

First shot! First day. Same slate. Same Laurie. David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you 10/19/18 @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie pic.twitter.com/iSC7NOblEA — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 30, 2018

Curtis is reprising the role of Laurie Strode, and the new Halloween is being teased as her final showdown with Mike Meyers, an enemy she has been running from over the past four decades. The original film managed to build quite a sense of tension, and it’s something that new writer Danny McBride is aiming to capture that original feeling.

“The original is all about tension. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) doesn’t even know that Michael Myers exists until the last minutes of the movie,” McBride told the Charleston City Paper. “So much of it you’re in anticipation of what’s going to happen and the dread that [director John] Carpenter spins so effortlessly in that film, I think we were really trying to get it back to that. We’re trying to mine that dread. Mine that tension and not just go for gore and ultra-violence that you see some horror movies lean on.”

One of the ways they are doing that has to do with getting rid of the baggage the franchise has picked up along the way. There are rumors that the film will take place right after the events of the original, therefore cutting out the other nine films that were released over the years. That includes the second installment, which went on to say that Laurie was Michael’s long-lost sister.

It remains to seen if that will actually happen, but it would be one way to get the series back to its roots.

Halloween hits theaters on October 19.