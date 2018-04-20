John Carpenter Confirmed to Score ‘Halloween’

Today, longtime Halloween franchise fans are getting a big win: It’s been officially confirmed that Halloween franchise creator, John Carpenter, will have an even more direct hand in crafting the film – by handling the score!

Confirm! — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) April 19, 2018



That confirmation came from Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum, during a Twitter chat thread. John Carpenter has been involved with this new Halloween sequel, lending guidance to director David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride, and even showing up on set during production to help out with the crafting of the film. Carpenter’s films – especially for his early horror cult-classics like Halloween and The Thing – have classic scores and musical themes that still haunt us today; so hearing that the horror maestro will be handling the sonic composition of this new Halloween film is just another sign that Green and McBride are definitely approaching this from a position of fan-reverence. Carpenter isn’t stopping with this film: he’s also scoring another upcoming horror flick, 1,200 Souls.

The new Halloween (2018) sequel has gotten fans excited, as the new official poster for the film teases how things have both changed, and not changed at all, with Michael Myers appearing in the image wearing the iconic mask, that is now dirty and worn after four decades of use, in some of the darkest deeds imaginable. It’s a perfect reflection of what the sequel’s storyline will be – check out the official synopsis, below:

“Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

Jamie Lee Curtis will be reprising her role as Laurie Strode, and Nick Castle, the actor who played “The Shape” (the original name for Michael Myers) in the first Halloween, will also be reprising his role for this one. Judy Greer (Archer) will be joining the franchise as “Karen Strode,” who we can presume is Laurie’s adult daughter.

It’s pretty relieving to see that this whole Halloween (2018) project that reeks of authenticity, in terms of the bringing the classic vision and elements of the franchise into this new era. Fans are eagerly anticipating the first trailer, which we can only hope will drop any day now.

Halloween will be in theaters on October 19th.